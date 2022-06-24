How Chicagoans Can Help People In Nearby States (And Here) Access Safe Abortions

CHICAGO — The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, ending abortion protections and touching off protests around the country, including in Chicago.

It has been known since early May the Supreme Court had voted to overturned Roe v. Wade, but the nation’s highest court did not officially release its decision until Friday morning. About half of states are expected to quickly ban abortions, and experts have said millions of people will soon live in abortion “deserts” where they cannot access care.

Though abortion rights will be protected in Illinois, the state’s health clinics will likely face an even greater influx of patients and could see themselves stretched thin, experts have said. Planned Parenthood Illinois could see two to five times as many out-of-state patients — an estimated 20,000-30,000 — coming to Illinois for abortion care, its president has said.

Here are some local groups working to help people access safe abortions. Do you know of a local organization that should be added to this list? Email us.

Midwest Access Coalition

The Midwest Access Coalition “envisions a world in which all people have access to safe, free, legal abortions wherever they live.” The Chicago-based nonprofit helps people traveling to, from, and within the Midwest access a safe abortion. They assist with travel coordination and costs, lodging, food, medicine, childcare and emotional support.

MAC serves: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Donate here.

Chicago Abortion Fund

The Chicago Abortion Fund provides financial, logistical and emotional support to people seeking abortion services. The nonprofit organization also works to build collective power and foster partnerships for political and cultural change.

According to CAF, 80 percent of those requesting financial assistance for abortions came from out of state. The group hears from more than 500 people a month and works with people in all 50 states.

Donate to the Chicago Abortion Fund here. Split your donation between other abortion funds across the country by clicking here.

Find out how to get involved by joining the group’s Reproductive Justice Rapid Response list here.

Hope Clinic For Women

Just miles from the Missouri border, the Hope Clinic For Women has been providing safe medical care to people seeking abortion since 1974. The clinic serves primarily patients from nearby Missouri, where abortion is now outlawed.

The clinic collaborated with Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region last year to open a Regional Logistics Center, which provides support to people traveling to get healthcare and connects them with local abortion funds.

Donate to the Hope Clinic for Women and its affiliates by clicking here.

Planned Parenthood of Illinois

Aside from its full slate of reproductive health services, Planned Parenthood offers in-clinic abortions and medication abortions. The group also offers abortion pills by mail for folks who set up a telehealth visit here.

All donations made by June 30 will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $250,000.

Planned Parenthood has a variety of ways to donate to all of its clinics across the country. Click here for more information.

