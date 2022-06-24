Diapers, Kids Clothes And More To Be Given Away On Southwest Side In Honor Of Young Mother Killed Buying Used Stroller

ARCHER HEIGHTS — Free diapers, kids clothing, baby food and more are available Saturday for families thanks to a Southwest Side group.

The Southwest Collective is back with its monthly Freebies for Families event, hosting giveaways the last Saturday of every month. People can grab what they need from the United Credit Union parking lot noon-2 p.m. Saturday at 45th Street and Pulaski Road.

Donations for the event are accepted 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the same location. The group asks for same-day donations since they don’t have a place to store items.

There will also be at-home COVID-19 tests and masks available.

The Southwest Collective launched Freebies For Families in 2019 after the murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez. The pregnant 19-year-old was lured into a home in the Scottsdale neighborhood with the promise of getting a stroller in exchange for baby clothes. Instead, she was strangled and her baby boy was cut from her body. Her baby later died.

In response, Southwest Collective worked to establish a broader network of families supporting one another, allowing people to give away what baby supplies they could and others to take what they needed.

The next giveaways are July 30 and Aug. 27.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: