Celebrate Greek Culture At Gold Coast Greek Fest This Weekend

GOLD COAST — The Gold Coast Greek Fest is back this weekend with food and free entertainment.

The three-day festival is 5-10 p.m. Friday and noon-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at Annunciation Cathedral of Chicago, 1017 N. La Salle St.

Greek food, including gyros, souvlaki, loukoumades and a variety of pastries, will be served along with local craft beer, wine, coffee and other drinks, according to organizers. The festival is kid-friendly with bounce houses, play spaces and games. Live Greek music will be performed at night, and attendees can enter raffles.

“Our annual festival extends our Greek culture, food and fun to thousands of our friends and neighbors in Chicago,” cathedral Dean Stamatios Sfikas said in a news release. “We welcome the community and every year enjoy seeing such a diverse crowd of young and established families, singles and couples, and groups of friends that take part in our celebration of summer.”

A portion of this year’s festival proceeds will be donated to Project Hope, which partners with local networks to provide food security and stable housing to people in need.

Annunciation Cathedral is the oldest Greek Orthodox parish in Chicago, celebrating 130 years in the city.

Treats from the Gold Coast Greek Fest. [Provided]

