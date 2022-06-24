Car Fire On DuSable Lake Shore Drive Snarls Afternoon Rush Hour Traffic; Driver Uninjured

CHICAGO — North Side traffic on DuSable Lake Shore Drive gridlocked Friday afternoon after a car caught fire in the middle of the road.

The fire broke out in a car the southbound lanes near Belmont Avenue, according to a Block Club reporter who witnessed it. Fire crews could be seen dousing the car, which was lodged up against the guardrail. At one point, there was an explosion inside the car.

The car owner told a Block Club reporter he’d had trouble with his car battery and got his car back from the mechanic Thursday. He said he thinks the battery exploded while he was on the road and started the fire. The driver was not hurt.

Fire officials could not provide additional information.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Smoke from a car fire on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Belmont Avenue on June 24, 2022

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.