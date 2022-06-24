Car Fire On DuSable Lake Shore Drive Snarls Afternoon Rush Hour Traffic; Driver Uninjured

- Credibility:
CHICAGO — North Side traffic on DuSable Lake Shore Drive gridlocked Friday afternoon after a car caught fire in the middle of the road.
The fire broke out in a car the southbound lanes near Belmont Avenue, according to a Block Club reporter who witnessed it. Fire crews could be seen dousing the car, which was lodged up against the guardrail. At one point, there was an explosion inside the car.
The car owner told a Block Club reporter he’d had trouble with his car battery and got his car back from the mechanic Thursday. He said he thinks the battery exploded while he was on the road and started the fire. The driver was not hurt.
Fire officials could not provide additional information.