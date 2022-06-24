After Fire Destroys Morgan Park Family’s Home, Loved Ones Raising Money To Help Injured Couple Heal 

MORGAN PARK — A family who’s lived in Morgan Park for nearly 50 years needs help after they lost their home in a fire that left two people severely injured.

The family’s house at 10801 S. Prospect Ave. caught fire June 18, displacing Anthony and Laura Cordero — who had lived there since 1974 — and their two great-nephews. The Corderos, who are visually impaired, were severely injured as they escaped the fire. They remain hospitalized on ventilators with second-degree burns, said their great-niece, Kira Andrews.

Credit: Provided/Kira Andrews The family’s home located at 10801 S. Prospect Ave. before it was destroyed June 18.

Andrews created a GoFundMe to raise money for the Corderos’ medical costs, temporary housing and other basic necessities. They have raised about $8,700 so far with a goal of $50,000.

Anthony Cordero, 73, is a retired Chicago Public Schools teacher who taught Spanish and worked as a counselor at Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences. Laura Cordero, 75, managed their home and family.

“I want people to know that they’re just good, older people,” Andrews said. “We assume he must have led them out because of how their burns are, and they’re both visually impaired, so I know they must have been terrified.”

The Corderos are not able to speak at this point, and Anthony Cordero remains in critical condition. Their family has been visiting them every day, Andrews said.

Andrews said her entire family lived in the house at one time or another— Andrews’ mother grew up in the house, and the Corderos helped her raise Andrews and her two brothers there.

“Our house was like the house that everybody could come whenever anybody needed a place to stay,” Andrews said. “We’re a big communal family; we’ve all always lived together.”

You can donate to the family’s fundraiser here.

