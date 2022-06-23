The Loop’s Central Business District Extends Seasonal Patio Hours To Midnight

DOWNTOWN — Outdoor patios in The Loop’s central business district can now serve alcohol until midnight during this patio season.

Every year, Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) does a check-in to ensure “safety” and “quality of life” for Downtown residents before agreeing to extend seasonal patio hours, he said. This season’s ordinance passed Wednesday at City Council.

The new rules apply to the district bound by Halsted Street, Chicago Avenue, LaSalle Street and Roosevelt Road. Without the ordinance, outdoor patios in the area have to close at 11 p.m.

“After conferring with the Police Department, we agreed to extend those hours to midnight,” Reilly said during a committee meeting last week. “Following the pandemic, an extra hour of outdoor time for the hospitality industry is incredibly valuable.”

The ordinance expires Dec. 1.

