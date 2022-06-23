Skip to contents

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop

Pilsen Alderman And Wife Welcome Triplets

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez and his wife, Loreen Targos, welcomed Rumiñahui, Killari and Atziri, the 25th Ward's newest residents.

Madison Savedra
11:23 AM CDT on Jun 23, 2022
Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez and his wife Loreen Targos welcome triplets Wednesday afternoon.
Provided
  • Credibility:

PILSEN — Pilsen Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) added a new title to his resume this week: dad of triplets.

Sigcho-Lopez and his wife, Loreen Targos, Metropolitan Tenants Organization Board chair, welcomed son Rumiñahui and daughters Killari and Atziri Wednesday afternoon at Rush University Medical Center. They were born at 1:45, 1:46 and 1:47 p.m. after Targos was induced at 32 weeks.

The family is doing well, Sigcho-Lopez said.

“We’re thrilled to have become parents to Rumiñahui, Killari and Atziri,” the alderman said. “Loreen and the triplets are healthy and resting well. We are so grateful to the dynamic, exceptionally skilled and passionate team at Rush for ensuring a safe and healthy day for our growing family.”

Sigcho-Lopez will be out of the office on paternity leave for two or three weeks, a spokesperson for his office said. In the meantime, his chief of staff, Lucia Moya, will handle ward business.

“We’re thankful for all the warm wishes and helpful advice from baby lovers to help us with this big transition and can’t wait to introduce them to our three existing dog babies/babysitters soon,” Sigcho-Lopez said.

Sigcho-Lopez is in his freshman term after being elected in 2019, becoming the 25th Ward’s first new alderman in more than two decades. Before he was elected, Sigcho-Lopez headed Pilsen Alliance and was one of disgraced Ald. Danny Solis’ fiercest critics.

In City Council, Sigcho-Lopez is a member of the Democratic Socialist Caucus, championing a progressive agenda. He’s originally from Ecuador.

