Man Shot In River North Robbery Attempt, Police Say

RIVER NORTH — A 26-year-old man was shot Thursday morning during an attempted robbery in River North, police said.

The victim was standing outside on the 500 block of North State Street at 3:26 a.m. Thursday when a man with a gun approached him and demanded his belongings, police said. The victim refused, leading to a “physical struggle,” police said. The man then shot the victim in the wrist and fled on foot, police said.

The victim was taken to Northwest Memorial Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: