Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Near North Side, River North

Man Shot In River North Robbery Attempt, Police Say

A 26-year-old man was shot in the wrist a man approached and demanded his belongings, leading to a "physical struggle," police said.

Melody Mercado
3:15 PM CDT on Jun 23, 2022
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

RIVER NORTH  — A 26-year-old man was shot Thursday morning during an attempted robbery in River North, police said.

The victim was standing outside on the 500 block of North State Street at 3:26 a.m. Thursday when a man with a gun approached him and demanded his belongings, police said. The victim refused, leading to a “physical struggle,” police said. The man then shot the victim in the wrist and fled on foot, police said.

The victim was taken to Northwest Memorial Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Melody Mercado

Read More:

The Latest

Man Shot In River North Robbery Attempt, Police Say

A 26-year-old man was shot in the wrist a man approached and demanded his belongings, leading to a "physical struggle," police said.

Near North Side, River North
Melody Mercado
1 hour ago

TikTok-Famous Kong Dog Opening In Lincoln Park — And Giving Away 200 Korean-Style Corn Dogs

The Korean-style corn dog spot has made waves online for specialty corn dogs, including ones coated in cereal and Hot Cheetos.

Lincoln Park, Old Town
Leen Yassine
2 hours ago

Ed Paschke Art Center To Reopen In Jefferson Park Next Year

The reopening of the Ed Paschke Art Center, which has been closed since March 2020, is part of the anticipated Northside Cultural District planned for Jefferson Park's downtown area.

Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park
Ariel Parrella-Aureli
3 hours ago

Portage Park Man Charged With Shooting US Marshal, Police Dog To Appear In Court

The shooting led to officers sealing off a commercial strip in Portage Park for hours earlier this month.

Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park
Alex V. Hernandez
11:41 AM CDT

See more stories