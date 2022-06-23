Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Lincoln Park, Old Town

TikTok-Famous Kong Dog Opening In Lincoln Park — And Giving Away 200 Korean-Style Corn Dogs

The Korean-style corn dog spot has made waves online for specialty corn dogs, including ones coated in cereal and Hot Cheetos.

Leen Yassine
2:14 PM CDT on Jun 23, 2022
Kong Dog has become famous on social media for specialty corn dogs.
Provided
  • Credibility:

LINCOLN PARK — Kong Dog, a TikTok-famous joint serving up Korean-style corn dogs, is coming next month to Lincoln Park.

Kong Dog is set to open July 6 at 2411 N. Clark St. To celebrate, the owners will give away more than 200 corn dogs through July 8 in celebration, said co-founder Chris Kim.

The expansion was first reported by Eater.

The restaurant opened summer 2021 in suburban Glenview and made waves online on for its Hot Cheeto, chili, sweet potato and churro corn dogs — among other “fresh new” flavors, per its slogan. The menu also offers drinks, including bubble tea with boba and strawberry lemonade.

The business has quickly expanded with locations at University of Illinois at Chicago, in Chinatown and in suburban Park Ridge — among others. The Lincoln Park spot will be Kong Dog’s seventh location. All locations offer the same menu items, Kim said.

“It’s a good location with happy traffic,” said Kim, who is the owner of the Glenview and Lincoln Park spaces. “A lot of customers were asking about opening one in Lincoln Park.”

Kong Dog’s uniquely flavored corn dogs have been a particular hit on social media, where people show off pics and videos of corn dogs coated in cereal, potatoes and other toppings. Videos of the corn dogs regularly rack up tens and even hundreds of thousands of views.

The menu features classic corn dogs, ramen corn dogs coated in ramen crumbles, fried potato corn dogs, Hot Cheeto dogs, sweet potato dogs, spaghetti dogs, a sweet chili corn dog, a rainbow Kong Dog coated in cereal and injeolmi dogs made with yellow bean powder.

@vanessalynnnnnnn

thanking @Kong Dog for having me. The menu was crazy 😳 my favorite was definitely the hot Cheetos one!❤️‍🔥 Idk y’all should i start doing more mukbangs/eating content? @#cheesepull #kongdog

♬ Another One Thank You – L’wiz

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Leen Yassine

Read More:

The Latest

Man Shot In River North Robbery Attempt, Police Say

A 26-year-old man was shot in the wrist a man approached and demanded his belongings, leading to a "physical struggle," police said.

Near North Side, River North
Melody Mercado
49 minutes ago

TikTok-Famous Kong Dog Opening In Lincoln Park — And Giving Away 200 Korean-Style Corn Dogs

The Korean-style corn dog spot has made waves online for specialty corn dogs, including ones coated in cereal and Hot Cheetos.

Lincoln Park, Old Town
Leen Yassine
1 hour ago

Ed Paschke Art Center To Reopen In Jefferson Park Next Year

The reopening of the Ed Paschke Art Center, which has been closed since March 2020, is part of the anticipated Northside Cultural District planned for Jefferson Park's downtown area.

Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park
Ariel Parrella-Aureli
3 hours ago

Portage Park Man Charged With Shooting US Marshal, Police Dog To Appear In Court

The shooting led to officers sealing off a commercial strip in Portage Park for hours earlier this month.

Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park
Alex V. Hernandez
11:41 AM CDT

See more stories