TikTok-Famous Kong Dog Opening In Lincoln Park — And Giving Away 200 Korean-Style Corn Dogs

LINCOLN PARK — Kong Dog, a TikTok-famous joint serving up Korean-style corn dogs, is coming next month to Lincoln Park.

Kong Dog is set to open July 6 at 2411 N. Clark St. To celebrate, the owners will give away more than 200 corn dogs through July 8 in celebration, said co-founder Chris Kim.

The expansion was first reported by Eater.

The restaurant opened summer 2021 in suburban Glenview and made waves online on for its Hot Cheeto, chili, sweet potato and churro corn dogs — among other “fresh new” flavors, per its slogan. The menu also offers drinks, including bubble tea with boba and strawberry lemonade.

The business has quickly expanded with locations at University of Illinois at Chicago, in Chinatown and in suburban Park Ridge — among others. The Lincoln Park spot will be Kong Dog’s seventh location. All locations offer the same menu items, Kim said.

“It’s a good location with happy traffic,” said Kim, who is the owner of the Glenview and Lincoln Park spaces. “A lot of customers were asking about opening one in Lincoln Park.”

Kong Dog’s uniquely flavored corn dogs have been a particular hit on social media, where people show off pics and videos of corn dogs coated in cereal, potatoes and other toppings. Videos of the corn dogs regularly rack up tens and even hundreds of thousands of views.

The menu features classic corn dogs, ramen corn dogs coated in ramen crumbles, fried potato corn dogs, Hot Cheeto dogs, sweet potato dogs, spaghetti dogs, a sweet chili corn dog, a rainbow Kong Dog coated in cereal and injeolmi dogs made with yellow bean powder.

