Midway, West Lawn

Esperanza Health Centers Opens Clinic At 63rd And Karlov To Offer Pediatric And Adult Medical Care

The newest location of the federally qualified health care center is in West Lawn.

Madison Savedra
8:30 AM CDT on Jun 22, 2022
Local officials and Esperanza leaders gathered at the site Friday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Provided
  Credibility:

WEST LAWN — Southwest Side residents now have another option for medical services from a federally qualified health care center.

Esperanza Health Centers, which predominantly serves the city’s Latino community, opened a 5,000-square-foot clinic last week at 63rd and Karlov Avenue. It has 10 exam rooms, a counseling room an on-site laboratory and, soon, a parking lot for patients. The center offers pediatric and adult medical care.

The West Lawn clinic came after Esperanza acquired the nearby pediatric practice Vida Pediatrics last year and needing to expand because of a growing demand for services, according to the company.

“Making high-quality primary care accessible for the entire family has always been our top priority,” Carmen Vergara, chief operating officer of Esperanza Health Centers, said in a news release.

“With this newest site, we’ll not only continue to make headway against health disparities in our communities but address the existence of health care deserts in the neighborhoods we’re committed to serve.”

Patients can call 773-584-6200 to make an appointment.

RELATED: Latino Chicagoans’ Life Expectancy Has Dropped 7 Years Since 2012 — The Steepest Decline In The City

Madison Savedra

