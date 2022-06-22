Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Bronzeville, Near South Side

Boxville Has Grown From 1 Shipping Container To 22 In Its First 5 Years. Here’s What New For The Innovative Market This Season

New vendors, new boxes and new fitness classes are on deck for the popular Washington Park market this summer.

Jamie Nesbitt Golden
11:21 AM CDT on Jun 22, 2022
The growing Boxville market on 51st Street.
Boxville/Instagram
  • Credibility:

WASHINGTON PARK — Boxville, Washington Park’s open-air marketplace, is back for another season and celebrating its five-year anniversary Wednesday with cake, games new vendors and the expansion of its popular fitness program.

Five new box enterprises will be joining the market at 330 E. 51st St. this summer, including Uncle Earl’s Barbecue, Black Plant Lovers, Elevated Subs and Justice Cream, a vegan ice cream shop.

Also new this season is “Cook’s Corner,” three boxes featuring food from local culinary entrepreneurs. Longtime vendor The Work Spot will also host its first “T-Shirt Bar,” where patrons will have a chance to design, order and take home custom t-shirts. Another vendor, Stoviink, will be expanding to a larger box.

“We’re focusing on what has been one of our key strengths: food. Throughout the season we’ll be introducing new box partners who’ll bring some wonderful new products we’ve never had at Boxville,” said Urban Juncture Founder and President Bernard Loyd.

Urban Juncture is the for-profit real estate development arm of Build Bronzeville.

With Boxville’s fitness program, Bronzeville Fit, gaining popularity during the pandemic, the team has expanded it as well, offering yoga, pilates and hula hooping classes on the weekends. They’ve also launched #BoxvilleBodyChallenge, where participants who take 12 fitness classes during the season can earn a special prize.

“Before we started we had just one box. When we launched in 2017, we added four more boxes. Now we’re at 22, and we’ll continue to grow and fill those boxes and add new things as we learn what our neighbors want. It’ll be a season of growth,” said Loyd, adding that more surprises will be in store.

The new season begins 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, with the marketplace opening noon-5 p.m. every other Wednesday through September. Individual merchants may have longer hours and operate year-round. A full list of vendors can be found here.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Jamie Nesbitt Golden

jamie@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

Bucktown Daycare Gets Green Light To Build 3-Story Facility Near 606 Trail

Four buildings along Damen Avenue would be torn down to build the three-story day care, including the former home of Mindy's Hot Chocolate.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
1 hour ago

Auburn Park, A $35 Million Metra Station, Is Moving Forward: ‘Auburn Gresham Is On The Move’

The Auburn Park Metra station will run along the Rock Island Line. Construction is expected to wrap in 2024.

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Atavia Reed
1 hour ago

South Side Red Line Commuters Rattled After Rider Shot, Seriously Wounded Near 47th Street Station

A man riding a northbound Red Line train argued with someone who then shot him in his back and legs, police said. "I'm seeing people getting hurt, people getting killed. It's terrible," one rider said.

Bronzeville, Near South Side
Jamie Nesbitt Golden
3 hours ago

City Council Greenlights Plan To Transform Laramie State Bank Into Housing, Cafe, Museum And Incubator

The $44.2 million plan received a key zoning change needed to redevelop the vacant building for the benefit of the community and local economy as a flagship project of the Invest South/West initiative.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Pascal Sabino
3 hours ago

See more stories