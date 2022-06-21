Skip to contents

Home
Citywide

Willie Wilson Giving Away $2 Million More In Gas, Groceries

Willie Wilson, who is running for mayor, has funded similar giveaways in recent months as inflation and gas prices have soared.

Kelly Bauer
1:09 PM CDT on Jun 21, 2022
Willie Wilson at one of his grocery giveaways in May.
Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Willie Wilson will give away another $2 million in gas and food to Chicagoans and people in the suburbs, he announced Tuesday.

Wilson, a millionaire businessman who is running for mayor, has funded similar giveaways in recent months as inflation and gas prices have soared. He announced latest giveaway during a Tuesday news conference, saying free gas and grocery coupon will be available at events in coming weeks.

The grocery coupon giveaway starts 7 a.m. June 28 and run until supplies are exhausted, Wilson said. During a similar event in May, his team gave away $25 coupons so people could buy whatever products they wished at participating stores.

The gas giveaway starts 7 a.m. July 9.

Wilson has not yet released a list of locations for the giveaways, though he said the majority of them will be done in the city, with some locations in the suburbs.

The prior giveaways left Chicagoans divided: Some drivers said they appreciated the help as gas prices stay at record highs, while others said the long lines for the giveaways clogged traffic.

Kelly Bauer

