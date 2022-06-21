Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Lincoln Park, Old Town

Original Rainbow Cone Brings Famous Ice Cream To North Side With Truck At Lincoln Park Zoo

The Original Rainbow Cone's truck at Lincoln Park Zoo is one of the only places on the North Side where people can buy the company's famous ice cream.

Jake Wittich
11:05 AM CDT on Jun 21, 2022
Ice cream is served up out of Rainbow Cone’s truck, a recent addition to the Lincoln Park Zoo, on June 19, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

LINCOLN PARK — North Siders can now get a taste of the Original Rainbow Cone thanks to a food truck stationed outside Lincoln Park Zoo this summer.

The Original Rainbow Cone, a family-owned business that opened its first store in Beverly in 1926, made a deal with the zoo to sell ice cream out of a food truck near Farm in the Zoo, 1911 N. Stockton Drive.

The pink polka-dotted truck sells a limited selection of the Original Rainbow Cone’s offerings, including the original rainbow cone, which is a five-layer ice cream cone with orange sherbet, pistachio, palmer house, strawberry and chocolate; cookies and cream ice cream; and a vegan wild berry sorbet, said John Buonavolanto, catering and sales manager for the business.

Customers can also shop Original Rainbow Cone T-shirts, hats and other merchandise, Buonavolanto said.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Ice cream is served up out of Rainbow Cone’s truck, a recent addition to the Lincoln Park Zoo, on June 19, 2022.

“We love this location because it’s so iconic being at the Lincoln Park Zoo,” Buonavolanto said. “We’re not quite in the zoo — we’re right outside of it — so I hope that people who live in Lincoln Park can see this truck as a staple of their community now.”

The Original Rainbow Cone has several locations across Illinois, with the new Lincoln Park ice cream truck being one of the only spots on the North Side to buy a rainbow cone, Buonavolanto said.

The company introduced its Rainbow Cone trucks early in the pandemic as a way to continue serving customers while where were restrictions on indoor dining, Buonavolanto said.

“It started in 2020 because we had to find a way to serve our customers during the closings of all the businesses and after losing the Taste of Chicago and Lollapalooza,” Buonavolanto said. “So we came up with the idea of these cool, pink polka-dotted ice cream trucks, and it really took off from there.”

The Original Rainbow Cone now has six trucks, including the permanent ones at Lincoln Park Zoo and the Shedd Aquarium, Buonavolanto said. Customers can keep tabs on the other six trucks using the truck tracker on the Original Rainbow Cone’s website.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Ice cream is served up out of Rainbow Cone’s truck, a recent addition to the Lincoln Park Zoo, on June 19, 2022.

Brendan Daley, vice president of operations for the Lincoln Park Zoo, said the partnership with the Original Rainbow Cone lasts through summer.

“Rainbow Cone, like Lincoln Park Zoo, is an iconic Chicago staple,” Daley said. “Bringing their truck and serving ice cream near Farm-in-the-Zoo is a connection between Chicago’s North and South sides in a fun way that can delight guests and neighbors alike.”

The Original Rainbow Cone truck is open daily form 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Ice cream is served up out of Rainbow Cone’s truck, a recent addition to the Lincoln Park Zoo, on June 19, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Ice cream is served up out of Rainbow Cone’s truck, a recent addition to the Lincoln Park Zoo, on June 19, 2022.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Jake Wittich

Read More:

The Latest

After 3-Year-Old Killed In Uptown, North Side Alderperson Wants City To Tow Cars Blocking Bike Lanes

"With all the people who have been in accidents over the past month, especially on the North Side, we need to do the right thing and keep our neighbors safe,” Ald. Andre Vasquez said.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Alex V. Hernandez
4:20 PM CDT

New Police Chase Policy Still Lets Cops Make The Call, But Forces Officers To Report All Pursuits

The policy comes more than a year after police shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo and young father Anthony Alvarez during separate foot chases, leading to officials — including Mayor Lori Lightfoot — calling for change.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
3:15 PM CDT

‘Ignore The Negativity’: 16 Chicago Valedictorians On Finishing High School In The COVID Era

Here, in their own words, the students describe how they got through these turbulent times and offer advice to their first-year selves.

Citywide
Samantha Smylie, Chalkbeat Chicago
3:02 PM CDT

Willie Wilson Giving Away $2 Million More In Gas, Groceries

Willie Wilson, who is running for mayor, has funded similar giveaways in recent months as inflation and gas prices have soared.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
1:09 PM CDT

See more stories