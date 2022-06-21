Skip to contents

Citywide

It Could Feel As Hot As 105 Degrees Tuesday In Chicago As More Dangerous Heat Hits City

The rest of the week will be cooler, but prepare for high heat, high humidity and possibly thunderstorms Tuesday.

Kelly Bauer
8:13 AM CDT on Jun 21, 2022
A person rests on the sand at Montrose Beach during record-high temperatures in Chicago on June 15, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — High temperatures and humidity could make it feel as hot as 105 degrees Tuesday in Chicago — and the city could come close to breaking another record.

The city is under a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service, which has warned the heat could cause illness if people spend long periods of time outdoors. It’s expected to hit 99 degrees, near the day’s record for a high temperature, but it’ll feel like its in the low 100s, according to the weather agency.

The day will be sunny with wind gusts up to 30 mph. The heat will last through sunset, according to the National Weather Service.

RELATED: Here’s How To Stay Safe During This Week’s Dangerous Heat In Chicago

After that, a cold front will move through the area, and there’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms during the night. Some could be strong or severe, and there could be penny-sized hail and damaging winds up to 60 mph, according to the hazardous weather outlook.

The rest of the week is expected to see cooler weather, though.

Wednesday will hit 82 degrees and will be sunny, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday will only get as warm as 77 degrees and will remain cloud-free.

Friday will warm back up, with an expected high temperature of 87 degrees. The day will be mostly sunny, according to the weather agency.

Saturday has a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms, and it could get as warm as 91 degrees, according to the weather agency.

Sunday will cool back down to 75, and the day will be partly sunny.

RELATED: Cooling Centers Close Too Early Amid Dangerous Heat, Putting Residents — Especially Those Who Are Homeless — At Risk, Some Say

Cooling Centers

Chicago has six community cooling centers that are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. during extreme heat. Their locations:

  • Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th St.
  • Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.
  • King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
  • North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.
  • South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.
  • Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. North Ave.

Older people can access one of the city’s 21 senior centers. Click here for locations and hours. 

Kelly Bauer

