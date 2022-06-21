Community Health Chicago Opens Little Village Satellite Clinic Offering Free Services

LITTLE VILLAGE — Little Village residents have another neighborhood option for free health care beginning this month.

Community Health Chicago, which offers free services to low-income, uninsured Chicagoans, has partnered with Enlace Chicago to bring free tele-health services to the neighborhood twice a week, according to an announcement from the group. Community Health Chicago’s headquarters are in Humboldt Park, and it has a tele-health site also in Belmont Cragin.

Patients without health insurance can make appointments for 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays at Enlace’s main office, 2759 S. Harding Ave.

Patients will meet with a medical assistant who will take vital signs and labs before connecting them with a medical provider with a tele-health appointment, according to the group. Community Health staff will also be able to fill prescriptions.

