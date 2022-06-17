Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

Vote To Expand Car Booting Citywide Delayed By Committee

Car booting is currently only legal in about two-thirds of the city’s 50 wards. An ex-alderman is lobbying to expand the practice.

Erin Hegarty, The Daily Line
9:50 AM CDT on Jun 17, 2022
An ordinance to allow the booting of cars all over the city stalled on Thursday.
Don Vincent/The Daily Line

Get more in-depth, daily coverage of Chicago politics at The Daily Line.

The City Council Committee on License and Consumer Protection delayed two votes that had been scheduled for Thursday, including one on a controversial proposal to legalize car booting citywide.

Almost immediately after the committee’s Thursday meeting began, chair Ald. Emma Mitts (37) announced that a proposal (O2022-1217) from Ald. Ariel Reboyras (30) to expand the legalization of car booting to the entire city would be held in committee. Reboyras appeared on screen alongside Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29) and did not question Mitts’ decision to hold the measure. 

Car booting is currently only legal in about two-thirds of the city’s 50 wards. Reboyras said he introduced the measure to expand the practice at the direct request of alderman-turned-lobbyist Joe Moore.   

RelatedAlderman’s push to expand private lot booting gets the boot   

Ald. Daniel La Spata (1) has led a charge against booting and has said he plans to work to defeat Reboyras’ ordinance. Nearly a dozen aldermen joined La Spata in his attempt to keep the ordinance stuffed in the City Council’s rules committee last month.   

RelatedLa Spata stands firm in attempt to block Reboyras’ proposal to allow car booting citywide   

Tobacco license moratoria 

Separately on Thursday, Mitts held in committee a proposal (O2022-1756) from Ald. Anthony Napolitano(41) that would allow aldermen to set local moratoria on the issuance of retail tobacco dealer licenses, similar to the way the City Council can set and repeal local moratoria on liquor licenses in specific areas. 

Napolitano explained that his proposal would allow aldermen to look at where in their communities “you have too much tobacco or you have too much vaping sold, and you can place a moratorium [in those areas].” 

“This gives you the ability to advocate for your community when you have five or six vape shops or tobacco shops opening up on one business corridor,” Napolitano added. 

Mitts said she held the proposal because she would like to include in the discussion representatives from the city’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection to “work along with partners as we look to see what they have already on the books and how they can implement and enforce this ordinance at the same time.” 

 Napolitano agreed with Mitts on holding the measure for a better discussion. 

Responding to a question from Ald. Jason Ervin (28), Napolitano said his proposal would not apply to cannabis licenses.  

Downtown liquor licensing 

Members of the committee on Thursday also approved a proposal (O2022-1628) by Ald. Brendan Reilly (42) to allow bars and restaurants with patios to serve alcohol until midnight in the city’s central business district.  

Reilly described his proposal to extend the operating hours as an “annual exercise” and noted the extra time for restaurants to operate is “incredibly valuable” following the pandemic.  

“We have not received an overwhelming number of complaints about the program, and therefore we are introducing our annual ordinance to extend these hours for the remainder of the season,” Reilly said. 

Reilly’s proposal (O2022-1627) to replace two existing liquor licenses on Navy Pier that were “absorbed” by the pier’s hotel when it opened also gained unanimous approval.  

“Navy Pier had asked for an additional two [licenses] to replace those, and those would be for restaurant operations,” Reilly said. “Certainly it seems appropriate — there’s not a high density of these on the pier, they’re well spread out.” 

Erin Hegarty, The Daily Line

Read More:

The Latest

Vote To Expand Car Booting Citywide Delayed By Committee

Car booting is currently only legal in about two-thirds of the city’s 50 wards. An ex-alderman is lobbying to expand the practice.

Citywide
Erin Hegarty, The Daily Line
51 minutes ago

Hundreds More Black Chicagoans Are Pleading Guilty To Gun-Possession Charges. Here’s One Possible Reason Why.

As Chicago police have made more gun arrests, prosecutors are taking nearly all cases through the secretive grand jury process, where indictments are close to a sure thing.

Citywide
Josh McGhee, Injustice Watch
1 hour ago

Chicago’s COVID Risk Drops Back To Medium As Cases Fall, Health Department Says

Chicago moved into the high-risk category in late May as COVID-19 cases spiked yet again, putting a burden on the health care system. But newly reported cases and hospitalizations are dropping.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
1 hour ago

Roman Villarreal’s First-Ever Retrospective, ‘South Chicago Legacies,’ Opens Friday At Intuit Art Center

Villarreal shares "the Southeast Side with the world" through more than 40 years of sculptures and paintings, which are on display at a West Town center for outsider art until Jan. 8.

South Chicago, East Side
Maxwell Evans
1 hour ago

See more stories