Englewood’s Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club Will Host Father’s Day March To ‘Promote Peace And Unity’

ENGLEWOOD — Everyone in the community is welcome to a free Father’s Day event in Englewood this weekend.

The fourth annual Fathers March, hosted by Englewood organization Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club, runs noon-4 p.m. Sunday at the Ogden Park Fieldhouse, 6500 S. Racine Ave.

Families can play games, dance to live music at the DJ booth, get a plate prepared by Michael “Chef Mike” Airhart and grab free ice cream from a truck during the celebration, organizers said.

Founder Joseph Williams said he hopes the celebration will continue to “promote peace and unity throughout the community.”

“This is something we do every year to recognize our fathers and the amazing work that they’re doing and to bring families together,” Williams said. “I hope this event encourages people and shows them how important family is and how we need our families for our communities to grow.”

The first 100 fathers who arrive Sunday will receive a swag bag with surprise goods. Raffles and prizes will also be available.

Neighbors can support Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club and future community events by donating here.

Credit: Mr. Dad's Father's Club

