Bernie Sanders Will Be In Humboldt Park This Weekend

HUMBOLDT PARK — Bernie Sanders is coming to the Northwest Side this weekend.

Earlier this week, Sanders was the lead speaker at a Fighting Back Against Corporate Greed Rally at Teamsters Local 705. Now, he’s slated to host a rally in support of congressional candidate state Rep. Delia Ramirez 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Humboldt Park boat house, 1301 N. Humboldt Drive.

The Vermont senator has endorsed Ramirez, a progressive, in her bid for Congress, according to a news release.

Ramirez is running to represent Illinois’ newly redrawn predominately Hispanic 3rd Congressional District, which stretches from Humboldt Park, Logan Square, Avondale, Belmont Cragin to northwestern suburbs Glen Ellyn and Bensenville.

“Senator Sanders has never been afraid to put the struggles of working people first, even when he’s had to stand alone,” Ramirez said in the release. “If elected, I will join him in fighting for Medicare for All, a Green New Deal and immigration policy that protects our friends and neighbors instead of criminalizing them.”

Ramirez is running against Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th), Chicago professor Iymen Chehade and Enrique Aguirre, a nurse and cannabis businessman. Ramirez and Villegas are considered frontrunners.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: