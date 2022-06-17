Skip to contents

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop

3-Year-Old Girl Shot On Same Little Village Block Where Melissa Ortega Was Killed Earlier This Year

Police said the 3-year-old was in a car on 26th Street when she was shot. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Madison Savedra
1:14 PM CDT on Jun 17, 2022
The 3-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the leg near the intersection of West 26th Street and South Pulaski Road Thursday afternoon.
Google Maps
  • Credibility:

LITTLE VILLAGE — A 3-year-old girl was hospitalized after someone shot her in her leg Thursday afternoon in Little Village, police said.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday, police said.

The child was in a vehicle going west on 26th Street near Pulaski Road when she was shot in her left leg, police said. The girl was first taken to St. Anthony Hospital and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

There was no additional information or update available Friday.

This shooting happened on the same Little Village intersection where 8-year-old Melissa Ortega was fatally shot in January.

Little Village Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd) said he was told there were multiple cars involved in the incident, but wasn’t sure if the car the child was traveling in was the intended target of the shooting.

Rodriguez also said he believed police had some POD video and descriptions of the cars and offenders. Police officials did not confirm this.

“We hope those who are the offenders are brought to justice,” Rodriguez said.

