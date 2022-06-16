Skip to contents

World Refugee Day With Cuisine From All Over The Globe Coming Saturday To Pottawattomie Park

The event will feature a solidarity march, a free picnic, musical performances and more.

Mack Liederman
9:56 AM CDT on Jun 16, 2022
Pottawattomie Park in Rogers Park as seen from above on May 16, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
ROGERS PARK — World Refugee Day will be celebrated Saturday at Pottawattomie Park with food from around the world and activities.

Hundreds of immigrants, local groups, officials and other residents are expected to gather at the park, 7340 N. Rogers Ave., for the 20-year anniversary of World Refugee Day Chicago, a yearly program that “supports the refugee experience” and strives for inclusion in the community, according to a news release.

The event starts 9 a.m. Saturday with a soccer tournament and activities for kids. Opening remarks are slated for 10 a.m., followed by musical performances by Alireza Ebrahimi, Dance Peace, Tzu-Tsen Wu, Laksha Dantran and Tuvergen Band, according to organizers.

There will be a free picnic at noon, along with a refugee solidarity march and a performance by NAXÖ.

A Juneteenth drum and dance jam will happen at 1 p.m. with performances by Mosha Kangonge & Beyonce and Maya Odim.

At 2 p.m., there will be more performances in the park by Rubén Pachas and Jessica Loyaga, Angel David Salas Marcano and Rigo Saura. The event will wrap up around 4 p.m.

World Refugee Day is free and will feature food from local refugee and immigrant restaurants. Registration in advance is available here.

Mack Liederman

