Englewood Village Market Kicks Off Saturday, Bringing Fresh Produce, Live Music To The South Side

ENGLEWOOD — A South Side staple is returning for its third year this summer, and neighbors can expect plenty of fresh, good eats.

The Englewood Village Market kicks off 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Englewood Village Plaza, 5800 S. Halsted St. Neighbors can shop for fresh produce from local farmers and goods from Black-owned businesses every Saturday through Oct. 29.

This year’s market will feature chef demos, community resources and activities for the entire family. Music spun by local DJs is also on the roster.

Local organizations Grow Greater Englewood, Urban Growers Collective and Growing Home are hosting the event.

You can sign up to volunteer at the market here.

Saturday’s kick-off will feature vendors from Black Plant Lovers, Fresher Together, Gardeneers, Sunflower Soule Farm, Sage Vegan and the Green V’Stro.

Erik Jones, co-founder of Englewood’s newest Vinyl & Vittles series, will present the live music this week with DJ Marcel Terry. The market will accept Illinois Link for goods.

Neighbors can visit Grow Greater Englewood’s page for a weekly lineup.

Credit: Grow Greater Englewood

