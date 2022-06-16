Chicago Got So Hot Wednesday It Broke A 28-Year Record For The High Temperature

CHICAGO — The city reached a record-breaking 96 degrees Wednesday — but this week’s heat wave is finally waning.

The city’s seen temperatures in the high 90s every day this week, but it’s often felt warmer than 100 degrees and been very humid. At points Monday, it even felt as hot as 105 degrees at O’Hare Airport, where the city’s official temperature is recorded, according to National Weather Service data.

Wednesday saw temperatures in the 80s and 90s for most of the day, with the city hitting a peak temperature of 96 degrees around 4 and 5 p.m., according to the weather agency. It felt more like 99 degrees outside at that point, though, according to the weather data.

That heat broke the city’s high-temperature record for June 15. It used to be 95 degrees, a record that was set in 1994, according to a National Weather Service tweet.

Chicago's official temperature at O'hare has just reached 95° within the past few minutes, which ties the record high for the day originally set back in 1994. With several hours of heating left this afternoon the temperature may rise further breaking Chicago's record for the day. — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 15, 2022

The rest of the week is expected to see weather that’s still warm — but at least a little cooler.

Thursday will be sunny and breezy, with a high temperature of 91 degrees, according to the weather agency. There could be wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Friday will cool off to 84 degrees. The day will be sunny with wind gusts up to 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will fall to the 70s, with the city only expected to get as warm as 71 degrees. The day will be sunny.

Sunday, which is Juneteenth, will warm back up to 85 degrees, and the skies will be mostly sunny, according to the weather agency.

