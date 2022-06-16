Skip to contents

Chicago Got So Hot Wednesday It Broke A 28-Year Record For The High Temperature

The city hit 96 degrees Wednesday, breaking a record from 1994. It felt more like 99 degrees outside, though.

Kelly Bauer
8:24 AM CDT on Jun 16, 2022
The Garcia family of Aurora plays in the sand at Montrose Beach during record-high temperatures in Chicago on June 15, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — The city reached a record-breaking 96 degrees Wednesday — but this week’s heat wave is finally waning.

The city’s seen temperatures in the high 90s every day this week, but it’s often felt warmer than 100 degrees and been very humid. At points Monday, it even felt as hot as 105 degrees at O’Hare Airport, where the city’s official temperature is recorded, according to National Weather Service data.

Wednesday saw temperatures in the 80s and 90s for most of the day, with the city hitting a peak temperature of 96 degrees around 4 and 5 p.m., according to the weather agency. It felt more like 99 degrees outside at that point, though, according to the weather data.

That heat broke the city’s high-temperature record for June 15. It used to be 95 degrees, a record that was set in 1994, according to a National Weather Service tweet.

The rest of the week is expected to see weather that’s still warm — but at least a little cooler.

Thursday will be sunny and breezy, with a high temperature of 91 degrees, according to the weather agency. There could be wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Friday will cool off to 84 degrees. The day will be sunny with wind gusts up to 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will fall to the 70s, with the city only expected to get as warm as 71 degrees. The day will be sunny.

Sunday, which is Juneteenth, will warm back up to 85 degrees, and the skies will be mostly sunny, according to the weather agency.

