It Could Feel Like 105 Degrees Wednesday, And More Storms Are Expected — But Things Will Cool Off Soon

CHICAGO — The city could feel as hot as 105 degrees Wednesday, and a potentially dangerous thunderstorm could hit — but relief is coming.

Chicago is expected to be sunny and hot Wednesday, with a high near 96 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. But it’ll be humid, and it could feel like 100-105 degrees outside, with the worst of the heat occurring during the afternoon, according to the weather agency.

The city remains under an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday due to the dangerous weather, according to the weather agency.

“Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” according to the warning.

Chicago is also under a hazardous weather outlook, with strong to severe storms expected to hit Wednesday evening.

There’s a significant risk for thunderstorms, with a limited risk for tornados, hail up to the size of a quarter and damaging winds up to 65 mph, according to the weather agency.

After the storm, the city’s expected to start cooling down. Thursday through Sunday are expected to be sunny.

Thursday could hit 91 degrees, while Friday is expected to hit 76 degrees and Saturday will cool off to 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday will have a high near 85 degrees.

Cooling Centers

Chicago has six community cooling centers that are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. during extreme heat. Their locations:

Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th St.

Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. North Ave.

Older people can access one of the city’s 21 senior centers. Click here for locations and hours.

One more hot and humid day today, then relief arrives behind a cold front tonight. Scattered strong to severe storms possible ahead of the front tonight. Seasonably warm but less humid into the weekend, with cooler breezes near Lake Michigan. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/2Mn2ywf36N — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 15, 2022

