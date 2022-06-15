Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

It Could Feel Like 105 Degrees Wednesday, And More Storms Are Expected — But Things Will Cool Off Soon

The city remains under an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday due to the dangerous weather.

Kelly Bauer
7:33 AM CDT on Jun 15, 2022
A person walks near Montrose Beach at sunrise on June 4, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — The city could feel as hot as 105 degrees Wednesday, and a potentially dangerous thunderstorm could hit — but relief is coming.

Chicago is expected to be sunny and hot Wednesday, with a high near 96 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. But it’ll be humid, and it could feel like 100-105 degrees outside, with the worst of the heat occurring during the afternoon, according to the weather agency.

The city remains under an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday due to the dangerous weather, according to the weather agency.

“Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” according to the warning.

RELATED: Here’s How To Stay Safe During This Week’s Dangerous Heat In Chicago

Chicago is also under a hazardous weather outlook, with strong to severe storms expected to hit Wednesday evening.

There’s a significant risk for thunderstorms, with a limited risk for tornados, hail up to the size of a quarter and damaging winds up to 65 mph, according to the weather agency.

After the storm, the city’s expected to start cooling down. Thursday through Sunday are expected to be sunny.

Thursday could hit 91 degrees, while Friday is expected to hit 76 degrees and Saturday will cool off to 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday will have a high near 85 degrees.

Cooling Centers

Chicago has six community cooling centers that are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. during extreme heat. Their locations:

  • Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th St.
  • Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.
  • King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
  • North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.
  • South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.
  • Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. North Ave.

Older people can access one of the city’s 21 senior centers. Click here for locations and hours. 

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

Trying To Go Green? Learn More About Sustainable Living, Environmental Advocacy At Eco Fest In Welles Park

The free Saturday festival is an opportunity for neighbors to learn more about sustainable living and become more involved in environmental advocacy to address the climate emergency, Ald. Matt Martin said.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Alex V. Hernandez
52 minutes ago

Big Dogs Need Homes, Too: PAWS Chicago Hosting Saturday Adoption Event For Large Pooches

It can be hard to find homes for bigger dogs in Chicago. PAWS hopes to help them connect with families by waiving adoption fees for those dogs during a Saturday event.

Lincoln Park, Old Town
Maia McDonald
1 hour ago

Pub Royale Closing Next Week After 7 Years On Division Street In Wicker Park

The bar was supposed to be a beer-focused, "drink-forward" spot when it opened in 2015 — but its British-Indian food became a hit.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
1 hour ago

‘Build The Wall’ Caption In Jones College Prep Yearbook Sharpied Out As School Council Calls For More Action From Officials

Teachers and students said the latest incident is part of an ongoing issue with racist and offensive incidents at the selective-enrollment school.

South Loop
Jamie Nesbitt Golden
2 hours ago

See more stories