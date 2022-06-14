Wind Damage And 100-Plus Degree Heat: Extreme Weather Descends On Chicago

CHICAGO — City officials are warning residents to take precautions as Chicago gets temperatures Tuesday that could feel like 110 degrees.

A National Weather Service “Excessive Heat Warning” is in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday, said Richard Guidice, executive director of the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, at a Tuesday morning press conference.

Residents are encouraged to hydrate, stay inside if possible and call 311 to find cooling centers around the city, Guidice said.

Cooling centers are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the city’s six community service centers. Public libraries, police stations and fieldhouses will also double as cooling centers. The six community service centers are:

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

Garfield Community Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave., is open 24 hours for cooling, said Joseph Dutra, spokesperson for Department of Family Support Service.

The high heat and humidity comes after a fierce storm that prompted a tornado warning swept through the area Monday night. High winds led to more than 67,000 power outages in the Chicago and Maywood areas, according to ComEd communications director Shannon Breymaier.

Breymaier said 26,000 homes in the city and Maywood are still currently without power.

Power will be restored in 80 percent of those homes by 3 p.m. Tuesday, and 99 percent of those homes by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Breymaier said.

