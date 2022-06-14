Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

Wind Damage And 100-Plus Degree Heat: Extreme Weather Descends On Chicago

About 26,000 homes are still without power from the storm that swept through the area.

Mack Liederman
10:29 AM CDT on Jun 14, 2022
A large tree took down a fence and lines in the 5100 block of S. Throop Street in New City as seen on June 14, 2022 after a strong storm ripped through Chicago the night before.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — City officials are warning residents to take precautions as Chicago gets temperatures Tuesday that could feel like 110 degrees.

A National Weather Service “Excessive Heat Warning” is in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday, said Richard Guidice, executive director of the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, at a Tuesday morning press conference.

Residents are encouraged to hydrate, stay inside if possible and call 311 to find cooling centers around the city, Guidice said.

Cooling centers are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the city’s six community service centers. Public libraries, police stations and fieldhouses will also double as cooling centers. The six community service centers are:

  • Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street
  • Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave.
  • King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove
  • North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.
  • South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.
  • Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

Garfield Community Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave., is open 24 hours for cooling, said Joseph Dutra, spokesperson for Department of Family Support Service.

The high heat and humidity comes after a fierce storm that prompted a tornado warning swept through the area Monday night. High winds led to more than 67,000 power outages in the Chicago and Maywood areas, according to ComEd communications director Shannon Breymaier.

Breymaier said 26,000 homes in the city and Maywood are still currently without power.

Power will be restored in 80 percent of those homes by 3 p.m. Tuesday, and 99 percent of those homes by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Breymaier said.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Mack Liederman

Read More:

The Latest

Innertown Pub Reopens Thursday After Building Violations Forced Extended Closure

A city report last year said the Ukrainian Village bar had raw sewage leaking in its basement. Owner Denis Fogarty said this week that was "factually incorrect."

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
55 minutes ago

Wind Damage And 100-Plus Degree Heat: Extreme Weather Descends On Chicago

About 26,000 homes are still without power from the storm that swept through the area.

Citywide
Mack Liederman
58 minutes ago

At One High-Needs Chicago High School, The Class That Bore The Brunt Of COVID’s Toll Graduates

“Keeping it real: You have been cheated,” Richards principal Ellen Kennedy told graduates. “This pandemic robbed you of so many of the high school experiences you so richly deserve.” 

Citywide
Mila Koumpilova, Chalkbeat Chicago
2 hours ago

Protected Bike Lanes, Curb Extensions And More Upgrades Coming To Avondale’s Belmont Avenue

A complete overhaul of Milwaukee Avenue — a project that has been in the works for 15 years and includes the much-anticipated redesign of the Logan Square traffic circle — also is inching forward, city officials said.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom
2 hours ago

See more stories