Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park

You Can Now Apply To Live In The Six Corners Senior Living Facility

Applications for market-rate and more affordable units in The Clarendale are now open. The development plans to be complete in September, and leasing will begin in October.

Ariel Parrella-Aureli
8:33 AM CDT on Jun 13, 2022
Construction continues at the Clarendale Six Corners development in Portage Park on May 17, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

PORTAGE PARK — Applications for The Clarendale’s senior living units are now open.

The 10-story Six Corners senior living facility at 4747 W. Irving Park Road will have 258 residential units for people 62 and older. Construction for the development, formerly called The Point, began in March 2021 and is set to be completed in September, ahead of schedule.

The facility will have 114 independent living units, 98 assisted living units and 46 memory care studio suites, leasing officials announced at the information office’s ribbon-cutting last week.

People who wish to live in The Clarendale can make $1,000 deposits to secure a luxury apartment and have first pick of what kind of unit and on what floor, said Susan Scatchell, community outreach coordinator for the $130 million development by Ryan Companies.

“We are ready to support the older adults who want to age in this community,” Scatchell said. “There is a lot of history here and we want people to live in the community and stay where they want to stay.”

Rents will be $4,400 a month for independent living, $6,000 for assisted living and $7,200 for memory care, Dan Walsh, senior vice president of real estate development at Ryan Companies, said in 2018.

Walsh said he understood the price tags for the senior living units seems like a “substantial amount,” but they are comparable to facilities with similar amenities. The Clarendale will have an outdoor terrace, library, outings to places in the community, shuttle service and a club room.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Construction continues at the Clarendale Six Corners development in Portage Park on May 17, 2022.

The building will also have an interior courtyard for residents that will function as an outdoor dining area. Close to it will be astroturf so tenants can enjoy activities like yoga, arts programs and fitness classes, Ryan Companies previously shared.

Other amenities will be restaurants, private dining for events, a theater, continuing education programs, a salon, transportation to local shopping and medical care.

To fill out an application for the market-rate units, people can visit the new office at 4004 N. Cicero Ave., call 872-278-4221 or email LIFE@ClarendaleSixCorners.com.

Eleven of the 114 independent living units will be marked as affordable and cost $1,173-$1,407 a month. People earning 60 percent or less of the city’s area median income can qualify for the units. For one person, that would mean $43,800 a year; for a two-person household, the combined income would be $50,040 a year.

People can email affordablehousing@clarendalesixcorners.com to get an application and be added to the waitlist.

Leasing for all of the apartments is scheduled to begin in October, and applications will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis, officials said.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Dan Swift, director of investments at LCS Real Estate, and Brandon Raymond, director of real estate development with Ryan Companies, pose for a photo during the topping off ceremony for the Clarendale Six Corners development in Portage Park on August 5, 2021.

Iowa real estate company LCS Real Estate will operate the building and co-own it with Ryan Companies, the developers of the project. Dan Swift, director of investments at LCS, previously said the units at The Clarendale will keep older people in the community.

“It’s important for us to serve the niche of the seniors and provide a home within their neighborhood,” Swift said.

The project will have 215 parking spots and 45,000 square feet of retail space anchored by Aldi at the corner of Milwaukee and Cicero avenues and Irving Park Road.

Representatives from Ryan Companies said other tenants have still not been picked for the project.

“We are working with a local realtor broker to gain some interest” in tenants, Brandon Raymond, director of real estate development with Ryan Companies, said last year.

As the Six Corners area sees a revitalization of local businesses and more development, developers hope the senior living facility will act as a catalyst to add more growth.

Neighbors long have waited for something to fill the property that was called “the hole,” which had been vacant since 2017.

Across the street, GW Properties is building a two-story building for medical offices at 3934-3936 N. Milwaukee Ave. Construction began late 2021 with plans to be complete by summer.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Ariel Parrella-Aureli

Read More:

The Latest

Naked Woman Stole Police Car, Ran Over Officer Before Crashing On West Side: Top Cop

Police Supt. David Brown said the officer had been helping an "unclothed" woman laying on the street when she charged the officer, took his squad car and drove off, hitting him during the getaway.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Mack Liederman
46 minutes ago

Here’s How To Vote Early In All 50 Wards In Chicago

Ward sites opened Monday. Chicago residents can vote at the ward site closest to them, Downtown or at four sites at local universities through June 27.

Citywide
Mack Liederman
1 hour ago

Longtime North Side Volunteer Killed After Driver Hits Him In A North Center Crosswalk

Peter Paquette, 75, died hours after about 300 people marched on the North Side to demand better city infrastructure to protect bicyclists and pedestrians.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Alex V. Hernandez
3 hours ago

Here’s How To Stay Safe During This Week’s Dangerous Heat In Chicago

Stay hydrated, wear loose clothing, and watch out for signs of heatstroke or other heat-related illnesses, officials advised.

Citywide
Leen Yassine
3 hours ago

See more stories