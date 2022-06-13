You Can Now Apply To Live In The Six Corners Senior Living Facility

PORTAGE PARK — Applications for The Clarendale’s senior living units are now open.

The 10-story Six Corners senior living facility at 4747 W. Irving Park Road will have 258 residential units for people 62 and older. Construction for the development, formerly called The Point, began in March 2021 and is set to be completed in September, ahead of schedule.

The facility will have 114 independent living units, 98 assisted living units and 46 memory care studio suites, leasing officials announced at the information office’s ribbon-cutting last week.

Applications for the development's 11 affordable "below-market" rental units — which range from $1,173-$1,407/month — are open. People can email affordablehousing@clarendalesixcorners.com to be on the waitlist. Here's the latest update on the development: https://t.co/mrx7MhZT7S — Ariel Parrella (@ArielParrella) June 10, 2022

People who wish to live in The Clarendale can make $1,000 deposits to secure a luxury apartment and have first pick of what kind of unit and on what floor, said Susan Scatchell, community outreach coordinator for the $130 million development by Ryan Companies.

“We are ready to support the older adults who want to age in this community,” Scatchell said. “There is a lot of history here and we want people to live in the community and stay where they want to stay.”

Rents will be $4,400 a month for independent living, $6,000 for assisted living and $7,200 for memory care, Dan Walsh, senior vice president of real estate development at Ryan Companies, said in 2018.

Walsh said he understood the price tags for the senior living units seems like a “substantial amount,” but they are comparable to facilities with similar amenities. The Clarendale will have an outdoor terrace, library, outings to places in the community, shuttle service and a club room.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Construction continues at the Clarendale Six Corners development in Portage Park on May 17, 2022.

The building will also have an interior courtyard for residents that will function as an outdoor dining area. Close to it will be astroturf so tenants can enjoy activities like yoga, arts programs and fitness classes, Ryan Companies previously shared.

Other amenities will be restaurants, private dining for events, a theater, continuing education programs, a salon, transportation to local shopping and medical care.

To fill out an application for the market-rate units, people can visit the new office at 4004 N. Cicero Ave., call 872-278-4221 or email LIFE@ClarendaleSixCorners.com.

Eleven of the 114 independent living units will be marked as affordable and cost $1,173-$1,407 a month. People earning 60 percent or less of the city’s area median income can qualify for the units. For one person, that would mean $43,800 a year; for a two-person household, the combined income would be $50,040 a year.

People can email affordablehousing@clarendalesixcorners.com to get an application and be added to the waitlist.

Leasing for all of the apartments is scheduled to begin in October, and applications will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis, officials said.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Dan Swift, director of investments at LCS Real Estate, and Brandon Raymond, director of real estate development with Ryan Companies, pose for a photo during the topping off ceremony for the Clarendale Six Corners development in Portage Park on August 5, 2021.

Iowa real estate company LCS Real Estate will operate the building and co-own it with Ryan Companies, the developers of the project. Dan Swift, director of investments at LCS, previously said the units at The Clarendale will keep older people in the community.

“It’s important for us to serve the niche of the seniors and provide a home within their neighborhood,” Swift said.

The project will have 215 parking spots and 45,000 square feet of retail space anchored by Aldi at the corner of Milwaukee and Cicero avenues and Irving Park Road.

Representatives from Ryan Companies said other tenants have still not been picked for the project.

“We are working with a local realtor broker to gain some interest” in tenants, Brandon Raymond, director of real estate development with Ryan Companies, said last year.

As the Six Corners area sees a revitalization of local businesses and more development, developers hope the senior living facility will act as a catalyst to add more growth.

Neighbors long have waited for something to fill the property that was called “the hole,” which had been vacant since 2017.

Across the street, GW Properties is building a two-story building for medical offices at 3934-3936 N. Milwaukee Ave. Construction began late 2021 with plans to be complete by summer.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: