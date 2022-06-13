Tornado Warning In Effect For Chicago Monday Night

CHICAGO — A tornado warning has been issued for Chicago, Cicero and Schaumburg Monday evening as torrential rain, high winds, and thunder and lightning batter the area.

The warning is in effect until at least 7:15 p.m. Monday, according to an alert. Residents throughout the city reported hearing tornado sirens going off.

Fire department officials said the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications activated the sirens, and warned this is a “fast moving storm.” The National Weather Center and The Weather Channel said the storm could bring 2-inch size hail and 80 mile-per-hour winds.

Residents should quickly take shelter in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. If you are in a mobile home or in a car, you should move to the closest substantial shelter and guard against flying debris, according to the alert.

Several South Side areas could be in the path of the storm, according to The Weather Channel, including Englewood, Auburn Gresham, Hyde Park, South Shore, Roseland, Bridgeport, Ashburn, Back of the Yards, Canaryville and Brighton Park, as well as several south and southwest suburbs.

Tornado Warning including Chicago IL, Cicero IL and Schaumburg IL until 7:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/GUe5zqPHTe — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 13, 2022

Tornado sirens have been activated by OEMC chicago for rotation to the west of the city. This is a fast moving storm be ready to seek shelter quickly. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 13, 2022

