Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

Tornado Warning In Effect For Chicago Monday Night

The warning is in effect until at least 7:15 p.m. Monday, according to an emergency alert. Residents should quickly take shelter in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

Block Club Chicago Staff
6:24 PM CDT on Jun 13, 2022
A rainstorm passes over Chicago, as seen from the 360 CHICAGO Observation Deck in the Streeterville neighborhood, on Sept. 7, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — A tornado warning has been issued for Chicago, Cicero and Schaumburg Monday evening as torrential rain, high winds, and thunder and lightning batter the area.

The warning is in effect until at least 7:15 p.m. Monday, according to an alert. Residents throughout the city reported hearing tornado sirens going off.

Fire department officials said the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications activated the sirens, and warned this is a “fast moving storm.” The National Weather Center and The Weather Channel said the storm could bring 2-inch size hail and 80 mile-per-hour winds.

Residents should quickly take shelter in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. If you are in a mobile home or in a car, you should move to the closest substantial shelter and guard against flying debris, according to the alert.

Several South Side areas could be in the path of the storm, according to The Weather Channel, including Englewood, Auburn Gresham, Hyde Park, South Shore, Roseland, Bridgeport, Ashburn, Back of the Yards, Canaryville and Brighton Park, as well as several south and southwest suburbs.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Block Club Chicago Staff

The Latest

Former Mayor Richard M. Daley Released From Hospital After ‘Neurological Event,’ Checks Into Rehab Center

The 80-year-old Daley is now at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab for what his doctor said will be a short stay.

Downtown
Block Club Chicago Staff

Tornado Warning In Effect For Chicago Monday Night

The warning is in effect until at least 7:15 p.m. Monday, according to an emergency alert. Residents should quickly take shelter in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

Citywide
Block Club Chicago Staff

About 70 Cars Were Towed From Humboldt Park During Puerto Rican Parade And Festival, Frustrating Attendees

Cars were towed and drivers were ticketed as thousands celebrated within the park and throughout Humboldt Park all weekend long.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom

Naked Woman Stole Police Car, Ran Over Officer Before Crashing On West Side: Top Cop

Police Supt. David Brown said the officer had been helping an "unclothed" woman laying on the street when she charged the officer, took his squad car and drove off, hitting him during the getaway.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Mack Liederman

See more stories