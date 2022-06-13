Naked Woman Stole Police Car, Ran Over Officer Before Crashing On West Side: Top Cop

GARFIELD PARK — A Chicago police officer is in serious condition after a naked woman got into his police car and ran into him, police and fire officials said.

Paramedics responded to the injured officer at 9:42 a.m. Monday on Jackson Boulevard and Kostner Avenue, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

Police Supt. David Brown said the officer had been helping an “unclothed” woman laying on the street when the woman stood up, charged the officer, took his squad car and drove off, hitting him during the getaway.

The naked woman drove onto the expressway, quickly crashed near Stroger Hospital and was arrested, Brown said. The officer was taken to Stroger in serious condition, Merritt said.

“Early indications are the officer was run over by this woman,” Brown said. “Legs received some type of injuries, as well as a laceration to the head.”

At a press conference Monday, Brown said the officer was “being treated as we speak.”

“We don’t know why the woman was lying in the street unclothed,” Brown said.

Further details were not immediately available.

