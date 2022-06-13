Here’s How To Vote Early In All 50 Wards In Chicago

CHICAGO — Early voting sites in all 50 wards are open.

Early voting for county, state and US Senate races will run through June 27, according to a press release from the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners. Voters can also apply to vote by mail until 5 p.m. June 23.

Election Day is June 28 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Online voter registration is now closed for the primary election, but residents can register to vote in person at any early voting site, according to the election board. You must bring two forms of ID, one which shows your current address.

All early voting sites are open weekdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The voting sites are listed below. Chicagoans can vote at any of the sites, no matter where they live in the city, according to the election board.

1st Ward – Goldblatts Building, 1615 W. Chicago Ave.

2nd Ward – Near North Branch, 310 W. Division St.

3rd Ward – Fuller Park, 331 W. 45th St.

4th Ward – Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Gr.

5th Ward – Jackson Park, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave.

6th Ward – Whitney Young Library, 415 E. 79 St. Chicago

7th Ward – Trumbull Park, 2400 E. 105th St.

8th Ward – Olive Harvey College, 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave.

9th Ward – Palmer Park, 201 E. 111th St.

10th Ward – East Side Vodak Library, 3710 E. 106th St.

11th Ward – McGuane Park, 2901 S. Poplar Ave.

12th Ward – McKinley Park Branch, 1915 W. 35th St.

13th Ward – Westlawn Park, 4233 W. 65th St.

14th Ward – Archer Heights Branch, 5055 S. Archer Ave.

15th Ward – Gage Park, 2411 W. 55th St.

16th Ward – Lindblom Park, 6054 S. Damen Ave.

17th Ward – Thurgood Marshall Library, 7506 S. Racine Ave.

18th Ward – Wrightwood Ashburn Branch Library, 8530 S. Kedzie Ave.

19th Ward – Mt Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111th St.

20th Ward – Bessie Coleman Library, 731 E. 63rd St.

21st Ward – Foster Park, 1440 W. 84th St.

22nd Ward – Toman Library, 2708 S. Pulaski Rd.

23rd Ward – Clearing Branch Library, 6423 W. 63rd Pl.

24th Ward – St Agatha Catholic Parish, 3151 W. Douglas Bv.

25th Ward – Chinatown Library, 2100 S. Wentworth Ave.

26th Ward – Humboldt Park Library, 1605 N. Troy St.

27th Ward – Union Park Field House, 1501 W. Randolph St.

28th Ward – West Side Learning Center, 4624 W. Madison St.

29th Ward – Amundsen Park, 6200 W. Bloomingdale Ave.

30th Ward – Kilbourn Park, 3501 N. Kilbourn Ave.

31st Ward – Portage Cragin Library, 5108 W. Belmont Ave.

32nd Ward – Bucktown-Wicker Pk Library, 1701 N. Milwaukee Ave.

33rd Ward – Congregation Of The Resurrection Bldg, 3633 N. California Ave.

34th Ward – West Pullman Library, 830 W. 119th St.

35th Ward – Northeastern Il University El Centro, 3390 N. Avondale Ave.

36th Ward – West Belmont Library, 3104 N. Narragansett Ave.

37th Ward – West Chicago Library, 4856 W. Chicago Ave.

38th Ward – Hiawatha Park, 8029 W. Forest Preserve Dr.

39th Ward – North Park Village, 5801 N. Pulaski Rd.

40th Ward – Budlong Woods Library, 5630 N. Lincoln Ave.

41st Ward – Roden Library, 6083 N. Northwest Hw.

42nd Ward – Maggie Daley Park, 337 E. Randolph St.

43rd Ward – Lincoln Pk Br Library, 1150 W. Fullerton Ave.

44th Ward – Merlo Library, 644 W. Belmont Ave.

45th Ward – Independence Library, 4024 N. Elston Ave.

46th Ward – Truman College, 1145 W. Wilson Ave.

47th Ward – Welles Park, 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave.

48th Ward – Broadway Armory, 5917 N. Broadway

49th Ward – Willye B White Park, 1610 W. Howard St.

50th Ward – Warren Park, 6601 N. Western Ave.

University sites for early voting will also be open 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. June 22-24.

Chicago State University, 9501 S. Martin Luther King Dr.

UIC Student Center, 750 S. Halsted St.

Northeastern IL University, 5500 N. St. Louis Ave.

University of Chicago Reynolds Club, 5706 S. University Ave.

The Downtown supersite at 191 N. Clark St. opened after Memorial Day and is open weekdays, 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.; Saturdays, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.; Sundays: 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. through June 28.

There will be extended weekday hours for the Supersite June 20-24: 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

It will be open 6:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

