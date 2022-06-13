Here’s How To Stay Safe During This Week’s Dangerous Heat In Chicago

CHICAGO — Dangerously hot weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday in Chicago, with record-high temperatures possible.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory that’s in effect noon Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday. The heat is expected to peak Tuesday, and it could feel as warm as 109 degrees alongside high humidity, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

The hot temperatures and high humidity could cause illness, including heat exhaustion and heatstroke, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s what to watch out for:

Heatstroke symptoms: body temperature of 103 degrees or higher; hot, red, dry or damp skin; fast, strong pulse; headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion and losing consciousness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Heat exhaustion symptoms: heavy sweating; cold, pale and clammy skin; fast, weak pulse; nausea or vomiting; muscle cramps; tiredness or weakness; dizziness; headache and fainting, according to the CDC.

The dangerous heat is expected to subside Thursday and through the weekend.

Here are officials’ tips for staying safe:

Tips To Beat The Heat

Stay hydrated by drinking lots of water. Avoid alcohol, caffeine and sodas.

Stay inside and out of the sun. If you don’t have air conditioning, keep the curtains drawn and blinds closed, but leave the windows slightly open.

Keep electric lights turned off or down.

Wear loose and light clothing.

Take cool baths and showers.

Keep Yourself And Others Safe

Don’t leave any people or pets in a parked car, even for a few minutes.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications encourages residents to call 311 if they feel uncomfortable or need assistance.

You can also request a wellbeing check by downloading the CHI311 app or visiting 311.chicago.gov.

If someone is suffering from a heat-related illness and there is a medical emergency, call 911.

Stay In The Know

Sign up for emergency alerts at NotifyChicago.org.

Text “CHILAKE” to 78015 for lakefront notices.

Text “CHIBIZ” to 67283 for alerts affecting businesses.

Visit Chicago.gov/OEMC for more information on emergency preparedness.

Cooling Centers

Chicago has six community cooling centers that are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. during extreme heat. Their locations:

Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th St.

Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. North Ave.

Older people can access one of the city’s 21 senior centers. Click here for locations and hours.

Dangerous heat and humidity build into the region through mid-week. The hottest days will be on Tuesday and Wednesday when afternoon heat indices are expected to be above 105 degrees. A cold front brings some relief by the end of the week. pic.twitter.com/VVyHxJwy5q — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 13, 2022

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: