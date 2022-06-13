Former Mayor Richard M. Daley Released From Hospital After ‘Neurological Event,’ Checks Into Rehab Center

DOWNTOWN — Former Mayor Richard M. Daley, who spent five days in a hospital after suffering a “neurological event,” was released Monday evening and taken to a rehab center.

Daley went to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, 355 East Erie St., for what’s expected to be a short stay, according to the former mayor’s physician, Dr. Eric Terman.

Daley, who turned 80 in April, was taken to Northwestern Hospital Wednesday afternoon after feeling unwell at his Downtown home while with daughter Nora Daley Conroy. Terman said Daley experienced a neurological event but offered no further detail.

“Daley and his family deeply appreciate the outpouring of concern and prayers and again want to thank members of the Chicago Fire Department as well as Northwestern doctors, nurses and other staff,” according to a statement.

“There will be no further comment on this matter as Daley works to build his strength and his health improves.”

Daley served as mayor from 1989-2011. He was Cook County state’s attorney for nine years before that. His 22 years years at the helm of the city is the longest in Chicago history, one more than his father, Richard J. Daley.

The younger Daley opted not to run for a seventh term as mayor, and has largely stayed out of the public eye since his retirement from office.

