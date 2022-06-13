Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Downtown

Former Mayor Richard M. Daley Released From Hospital After ‘Neurological Event,’ Checks Into Rehab Center

The 80-year-old Daley is now at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab for what his doctor said will be a short stay.

Block Club Chicago Staff
8:16 PM CDT on Jun 13, 2022
Former Mayor Richard M. Daley in 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

DOWNTOWN — Former Mayor Richard M. Daley, who spent five days in a hospital after suffering a “neurological event,” was released Monday evening and taken to a rehab center.

Daley went to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, 355 East Erie St., for what’s expected to be a short stay, according to the former mayor’s physician, Dr. Eric Terman.

Daley, who turned 80 in April, was taken to Northwestern Hospital Wednesday afternoon after feeling unwell at his Downtown home while with daughter Nora Daley Conroy. Terman said Daley experienced a neurological event but offered no further detail.

“Daley and his family deeply appreciate the outpouring of concern and prayers and again want to thank members of the Chicago Fire Department as well as Northwestern doctors, nurses and other staff,” according to a statement.

“There will be no further comment on this matter as Daley works to build his strength and his health improves.”

Daley served as mayor from 1989-2011. He was Cook County state’s attorney for nine years before that. His 22 years years at the helm of the city is the longest in Chicago history, one more than his father, Richard J. Daley.

The younger Daley opted not to run for a seventh term as mayor, and has largely stayed out of the public eye since his retirement from office.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Block Club Chicago Staff

Read More:

The Latest

Former Mayor Richard M. Daley Released From Hospital After ‘Neurological Event,’ Checks Into Rehab Center

The 80-year-old Daley is now at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab for what his doctor said will be a short stay.

Downtown
Block Club Chicago Staff

Tornado Warning In Effect For Chicago Monday Night

The warning is in effect until at least 7:15 p.m. Monday, according to an emergency alert. Residents should quickly take shelter in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

Citywide
Block Club Chicago Staff

About 70 Cars Were Towed From Humboldt Park During Puerto Rican Parade And Festival, Frustrating Attendees

Cars were towed and drivers were ticketed as thousands celebrated within the park and throughout Humboldt Park all weekend long.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom

Naked Woman Stole Police Car, Ran Over Officer Before Crashing On West Side: Top Cop

Police Supt. David Brown said the officer had been helping an "unclothed" woman laying on the street when she charged the officer, took his squad car and drove off, hitting him during the getaway.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Mack Liederman

See more stories