2 People Critically Injured After Driver Jumps Curb Outside Andersonville’s Midsommarfest, Officials Say

A driver hit another car and drove up onto the sidewalk, hitting two pedestrians, near the entrance of the popular street fest along Clark Street.

Joe Ward
12:30 PM CDT on Jun 13, 2022
Tony Webster/Creative Commons
ANDERSONVILLE — A driver badly injured two pedestrians after driving onto the sidewalk Saturday outside Midsommarfest in Andersonville, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Foster Avenue and Clark Street, the entrance to the the three-day street fest along Clark Street through the weekend, police said. Midsommarfest ended 10 p.m.

A woman driving west on Foster Avenue hit a car driving east on Foster, police said. After that collision, the woman drove over the curb and onto the sidewalk, hitting a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man on the sidewalk just west of Clark Street, police said.

Paramedics took the pedestrians to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police did not say whether officers ticketed or arrested the driver. A 37-year-old man who was a passenger in the car that hit the pedestrians was arrested on an outstanding warrant, police said.

