2 People Critically Injured After Driver Jumps Curb Outside Andersonville’s Midsommarfest, Officials Say

ANDERSONVILLE — A driver badly injured two pedestrians after driving onto the sidewalk Saturday outside Midsommarfest in Andersonville, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Foster Avenue and Clark Street, the entrance to the the three-day street fest along Clark Street through the weekend, police said. Midsommarfest ended 10 p.m.

A woman driving west on Foster Avenue hit a car driving east on Foster, police said. After that collision, the woman drove over the curb and onto the sidewalk, hitting a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man on the sidewalk just west of Clark Street, police said.

Paramedics took the pedestrians to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police did not say whether officers ticketed or arrested the driver. A 37-year-old man who was a passenger in the car that hit the pedestrians was arrested on an outstanding warrant, police said.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.