Auburn Gresham

Chicago Drill Rapper FBG Cash Killed, Woman Hospitalized After Shooting In Auburn Gresham

FBG Cash was part of the Chicago drill rap group Fly Boy Gang, which lost rapper FBG Duck to a shooting in 2020.

Noah Asimow
8:26 PM CDT on Jun 11, 2022
FBG Cash in his video "Intro," which debuted not long before his death.

CHICAGO — Chicago rapper FBG Cash was killed in a shooting that also left a woman seriously wounded in Auburn Gresham early Friday, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Tristian Hamilton, 31, who is better known by his stage name FBG Cash, and a 29-year-old woman were inside a vehicle on the 1600 block of West 81st around 5 a.m. Friday when a black, four-door sedan approached them.

According to a preliminary police report, an “unknown offender got out and opened fire.” Hamilton sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body, while the woman was shot in her left arm and upper back.

Both were taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn. Hamilton was pronounced dead just before 8 a.m. Friday, while the woman remains in serious condition. 

The shooter returned to the sedan after firing the shots and fled west. Police said no one is in custody. 

FBG Cash was part of the Chicago drill rap group Fly Boy Gang. In 2020, fellow group-member Carlton Weekly, better known as FBG Duck, was fatally shot in the Gold Coast in what police at the time described as a targeted gang shooting. The killing prompted widespread community activism and police concerns about retaliation. 

While FBG Cash’s song lyrics often referenced street rivalries, Hamilton had also spoken candidly about gun violence in recent videos and interviews posted on social media.

He released a video for his single, “Intro,” two weeks ago on YouTube that had amassed more than 100,000 views. A video promoting a new track called “Crazy Lane” was posted on his Instagram account Wednesday, with the caption “comin soon.”

