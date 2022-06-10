Ravenswood On Tap Returns To Malt Row This Weekend With Special Tappings From Local Breweries

RAVENSWOOD — Ravenswood On Tap will showcase Malt Row’s craft beer, spirits and food with live music this weekend.

Now in its fifth year, the festival runs noon-10 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday on the east side of Ravenswood Avenue, between Berteau and Belle Plaine avenues.

A $5-$10 donation is suggested at the door to support the Greater Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce, Ravenswood Community Council and other community organizations. Drink tickets are $8 each and cash only.

There are also a limited number of commemorative, reusable steel tumblers available to buy for $10.

Credit: Provided. Ald. Matt Martin (47th) tapping a keg during 2019’s Ravenswood On Tap.

Participating breweries and distilleries this weekend include Begyle Brewing, Cultivate by Forbidden Root, Dovetail Brewery, Empirical Brewery, Half Acre Beer Company, KOVAL Distillery, LaGrow Organic Beer Co., Smylie Brothers Brewing, Spiteful Brewing and Urban Brew Labs.

This year’s festival will also feature 14 special tappings including Begyle Brewing’s Dressed to Impress, Half Acre’s Beer Hates Astronauts, Forbidden Root’s Ghost Tropic DIPA and Dovetail’s Kriek. For the full list of beer available over the weekend and the schedule for special tappings click here.

This year’s food vendors include 5411 Empanadas, Bad Johnny’s Wood-Fired Pizza, and Hilary’s Cookies.

Lincoln Square’s Gnome Brew will also be on hand to present home brewing demos and tastings. Handmade goods from local retailers and artists like Bosphorus and Ground Up Press will also be on sale.

Credit: Provided. People playing giant Jenga duing 2019’s Ravenswood On Tap.

Games like giant Jenga, bags and hatchet throwing will also be available for attendees to play.

“Ravenswood on Tap has always been a neighborhood favorite. So many businesses come out in support of each other, from breweries to retail shops for a fun weekend to officially kick off summer,” chamber Associate Director Gene Wagendorf III said.

For more information, visit the event’s website.

The live music schedule is below.

Saturday, June 11

• noon – The Dyes

• 1 p.m. – Albion West

• 2 p.m. – Lightleak

• 3 p.m. – The Eclectic Electric Entanglement Band

• 4 p.m. – Guardrail

• 5 p.m. – The Avondale Ramblers

• 6 p.m. – Ovef Ow

• 7 p.m. – Elton Aura

• 8 p.m. – CalicoLoco

• 9 p.m. – The Tomblands

Sunday June 12

• noon – Shannon Candy

• 1 p.m. – Salt Sweat Sugar

• 2 p.m. – Chai Tulani

• 3 p.m. – Old Joy

• 4 p.m. – Kill Scenes

The entire lineup can be heard on this Spotify playlist.

Credit: Provided. Live music during 2019’s Ravenswood On Tap

