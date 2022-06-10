Here’s How To Sign Up For The 312 River Run Trail’s First 5K In Irving Park

IRVING PARK — Two volunteer park groups are organizing a 5K run on the 312 River Run Trail that follows the North Branch of the Chicago River.

The run starts 9 a.m. June 25 near the Clark Park boathouse, 3400 N. Rockwell St. Tickets are on sale and are $35 for adults and $20 for children ages 6-18. Kids younger than 5 are free.

Tickets can be bought here. Proceeds will go to improvements at the parks, said Eric Anderson, Clark Park Advisory Council member.

After the 5K, runners are invited to Burning Bush Brewery, 4014 N. Rockwell St., for drinks and raffle prizes.

Event organizers are also looking for volunteers to sign up to help the day of the run, Anderson said.

The 312 RiverRun is a nearly 2-mile bike and running path along the Chicago River between Belmont and Montrose avenues.

The trail connects Horner Park, Clark Park and California Park with sections of the path going over the river via the Riverview Bridge, the city’s longest pedestrian riverfront bridge at more than 1,000 feet.

Credit: alex v. hernandez/block club chicago The Riverview Bridge component of the 312 RiverRun project visible from the Addison Bridge on Nov. 1, 2019.

Members of the Clark Park and Horner Park advisory councils came up with the idea for the 5K while attending last year’s 312 RiverRun ribbon cutting, Anderson said.

This year’s sponsors include the Park District, McDonald’s, Goose Island, Wastenot Compost, Ald. Matt Martin (47th) and state Sen. Sara Feigenholtz.

As a candidate and now alderperson, Martin advocated for improving bike and pedestrian infrastructure across his ward and the city. He said the 5K is a great way to “spotlight” the trail.

“I’m really looking forward to this event being an additional showcase for the wonderful improvements that have happened around there,” Martin said.

During the planning stages, members of the park groups joked it would be an achievement to organize a 3.12-mile race on the 312 RiverRun sponsored by the the brewery that makes 312 Urban Wheat Ale, Anderson said.

“Well, we got two of the three things with Goose Island as one of our sponsors. So, I’ll call it a win,” Anderson said. “But it’s a 5K, so it’s 3.1 miles. Maybe next year we’ll extend it to 3.12 miles for the overachievers.”

For more information about the event, visit the Horner Park council’s website.

