Avondale’s Latest Horror-Themed Business Opens In ‘Hotspot For Fans Of All Things Spooky’

AVONDALE — A collectibles shop from a trio of horror fanatics is open in Avondale.

The Horror House, from owners Vinny Malave, Moses Gibson and Aaron Gaston, opened Friday at 2911 W. Belmont Ave. after months of planning.

It’s the latest horror-themed business to land in Avondale, which has become a “hotspot for fans of all things spooky” in recent years, the owners said in a news release. Bucket O’Blood Books & Records, Bric a Brac Records’ horror-themed coffee shop, The Brewed and horror-adjacent heavy metal spots DMen Tap and Kuma’s Corner all call the neighborhood home.

The Horror House is stocked with a range of horror-themed collectibles from brands like Neca and Terror Threads, along with apparel from Malave’s and Gibson’s screen-printing company The Cryptic Closet, wares from local artists and Halloween masks.

Malave and Gibson are brothers who have years of experience selling their Cryptic Closet products at horror conventions across the country. Gaston is a friend who also sold at horror conventions for the brand Plug Uglie.

The three launched the store after realizing Chicago lacked shops dedicated to horror collectibles. A Kickstarter for the project raised more than $23,000.

“There’s a huge horror community in Chicago, but no horror specific stores,” Malave said in the release. “It’s really important for us to show up for fans of this genre, but also show the community how inclusive horror can be.”

Founded in 2016, The Cryptic Closet is a line of apparel and accessories with cheeky depictions of horror and pop culture icons and motifs, like T-shirts with Jason from “Friday The 13th” made to look like a 3D robot and Danny DeVito as Frankenstein.

The Horror House will carry exclusive Cryptic Closet products, including their popular “Fanny DeVito” fanny pack, along with limited edition apparel and original artwork, the owners said.

The Horror House is hosting a free signing event Sunday with actor Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster on “The Munsters.”

The shop is open 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday.

