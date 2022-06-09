See Over 60 Historic Bungalows And Exchange Plants At Mayfair’s Annual Community Garage Sale

MAYFAIR — More than 60 Mayfair residents will participate in the neighborhood’s community garage sale, which returns Saturday and includes a plant swap.

The North Mayfair Improvement Association is hosting the annual event 9 a.m.-3 p.m. from Pulaski to Elston and Lawrence to Foster. The event will happen rain or shine.

Folks can scavenge for anything from toys to furniture, gently used clothing, entertainment gear, vintage dishes and garden gear, according to the event page.

At least 65 homes are scheduled to participate in this weekend’s event.

See a map below or at this link.

The neighborhood plant swap also provides an opportunity to donate, collect and connect with other avid Northwest Side gardeners and learn about the association’s pollinator project.

The plant swap and maps of participating homes will be available at Palmer Elementary, 5051 N. Kenneth Ave., on Argyle Street between Kostner and Kenneth avenues.

