Rogers Park Juneteenth Block Party, Pivot Arts Fest Among Weekend Events Hitting Far North Side

ROGERS PARK — A block party celebrating Juneteenth, a front yard music fest and a popular street party are coming to the Far North Side this weekend.

Here are some of the notable events, organized by neighborhood.

Rogers Park

Juneteenth Block Party: 2-5 p.m. Saturday on Paulina Street north of Howard Street in Rogers Park.

The event will include a live DJ, a bouncy house, a spades tournament, arts and crafts and a gymnastics performance by the Jesse White Tumblers at 4 p.m..

Rogers Park organizations will have booths at the block party, and there will be food from local restaurants available for purchase.

The celebration is being organized by Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) and Rep. Kelly Cassidy. Hadden helped get the city to recognize Juneteenth as an official city holiday.

The block party will celebrate the first Juneteenth as a city holiday, Hadden said in her newsletter.

Rogers Park Neighborhood Garage Sale: Neighbors will gather 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday in Jarvis Square.

Vendors will spread out along the closed-off section of Jarvis Avenue near the Red Line to sell their used wares. Local businesses Charmers Cafe, 1500 W. Jarvis Ave., and R Public House, 1508 W. Jarvis Ave., will have maps of houses participating in the garage sale.

Rogers Park Circus Day: Local kids will show off their acrobatic skills Saturday at the Rogers Park Circus Day.

The event will take place 1 p.m. Saturday at Willye B. White Park, 1610 W. Howard St. It will include children enrolled in the school run by local nonprofit Family Matters performing circus routines.

The students have been working with a former Cirque du Soleil choreographer on circus skills, including juggling, acrobatics and the German wheel.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn to use the German wheel following the performance.

Credit: Courtesy Starbelly Studios Andersonville’s Midsommarfest will return in June after a two-year hiatus.

Edgewater

Pivot Arts Festival: The multi-disciplinary Pivot Arts Fest will kick off Friday and run through June 18 at Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway.

The festival features a mix of videos, live performances, works-in-progress and community gatherings. It is produced by Pivot Arts, which seeks to bring art experiences to unusual places while highlight diverse artistic voices.

For tickets and a complete lineup of events, click here.

Midsommarfest: The 56th-annual Midsommarfest is taking over Clark Street in Andersonville Friday-Sunday.

It is the first in-person Midsommarfest in two years after cancellations due to the pandemic. This year’s event will include more than 60 musical acts, kids activities and dozens of artist and food vendors.

Admission is a suggested $10 donation.

Uptown

Buena Park Porch Fest: The first Buena Park Porch Fest is noon-5 p.m. Sunday throughout the neighborhood.

Porch Fest will feature 21 musical acts performing across 12 porches and gardens in Buena Park.

A $10 ticket to the fest will get attendees the locations of the performances, plus discounts at local restaurants and bars. For ticket information, click here.

West Ridge

Guided Bird Walk Plus Seed and Sapling Giveaway: This nature-focused event will start 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Park 538, 6426 N. Kedzie Ave.

The seed and sampling giveaway is 10:30 a.m. Attendees can take home milkweed seeds and oak tree samplings. Both plants are monarch butterfly-friendly.

The free, guided nature walk will begin at 11 a.m. and is open to adults and children 10 and older. No equipment or experience is necessary, though attendees can bring binoculars if they have them.

Park 538 includes 3 miles of hiking trails along the grasslands and riverbank of the North Shore Channel.

