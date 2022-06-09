Meta Chicago, Formerly Facebook, Launches Software Engineering Courses To Bring More Black People Into Tech

DOWNTOWN — The company formerly known as Facebook will offer five new certificates focusing on software engineering, creating an opportunity for Black learners to land high-demand positions in the technology industry, officials announced Wednesday.

The credentials from Meta Chicago will be available through Coursera, an online course provider that offers certifications, classes and degrees in a variety of subjects. The certificate offerings will create a pathway for individuals to become a full stack engineer, according to a news release.

The announcement is an extension of the company’s 2020 commitment to disburse 100,000 scholarships to Black learners through its Meta Elevate program. Over the next two years, the company hopes to train 1 million people nationwide through its newly available engineering courses.

Meta already offers career certificate programs in social media marketing and marketing analytics.

“These efforts are going to help us bridge the gap between talent and opportunity and empower Black learners to become leaders in the technology industry,” said Judy Toland, Meta’s vice president of global customer marketing.

Additionally, the company celebrated the move to its new offices at 151 N. Franklin St. in The Loop.

The dates for the release of Meta’s new Coursera courses were not immediately available.

