Here’s The Free Movie Lineup For Millennium Park This Summer

MILLENNIUM PARK — The summer movie series at Millennium Park is back featuring popular blockbusters like “Encanto” and “Dirty Dancing.”

Guests will be able to take a seat in the Jay Pritzker Pavilion or lounge on the Great Lawn to watch the movies displayed on a 40-foot LED screen. Movies will play 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays from July 12 through Aug. 30.

This year’s free lineup includes several movies inspired by dance, according to the city’s website.

Here’s the schedule:

July 12: “In the Heights”

July 19: “Encanto”

July 26: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”

August 2: “Dirty Dancing”

August 9: “Knives Out”

August 16: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings”

August 23: “Save the Last Dance”

August 30: “Strictly Ballroom”

