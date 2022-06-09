Here’s The Free Movie Lineup For Millennium Park This Summer

MILLENNIUM PARK — The summer movie series at Millennium Park is back featuring popular blockbusters like “Encanto” and “Dirty Dancing.”
Guests will be able to take a seat in the Jay Pritzker Pavilion or lounge on the Great Lawn to watch the movies displayed on a 40-foot LED screen. Movies will play 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays from July 12 through Aug. 30.
This year’s free lineup includes several movies inspired by dance, according to the city’s website.
Here’s the schedule:
July 12: “In the Heights”
July 19: “Encanto”
July 26: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”
August 2: “Dirty Dancing”
August 9: “Knives Out”
August 16: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings”
August 23: “Save the Last Dance”
August 30: “Strictly Ballroom”
