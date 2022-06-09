Skip to contents

Roseland, Pullman

Here Are Some Street Upgrades That Will Start Rolling Out In Pullman In 2023

Better walkways for pedestrians and bike lanes are some of the proposals for 111th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue as part of the city's Chicago Works infrastructure program.

Maia McDonald
1:00 PM CDT on Jun 9, 2022
Crews work on a gate to the Pullman National Monument in the Pullman neighborhood of Chicago on August 26, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

PULLMAN — Upgrades to the Pullman corridor could start early next year as part of the city’s plan to boost infrastructure and development in the South and West sides.

Officials are pinpointing the area around 111th Street between King Drive and Doty Avenue, and Cottage Grove Avenue between 108th and 111th streets to improve pedestrian access, bike lanes and the overall look of the area.

At 111th Street and Cottage Grove, improvements including resurfacing the roadway; replacing the curb and gutter; replacing the sidewalk; replacing the street lighting with new decorative lighting; improving the Metra viaduct lighting; installing new trees in accordance with the Chicago Landscape Ordinance; reducing the number of lanes on 111th; and installing an off-street biking lanes along 111th.

Improvements for 111th Street between Cottage Grove and Langley will include implementing pavement markings and signage immediately, reducing the speed limit to 20 mph hour, aligning left turn lanes at Cottage Grove and adding a westbound turn lane. Officials said residents could expect these changes some time this year. 

Bike lanes would also receive better protection, new trees and sidewalks on the West side of Cottage Grove would be added and ComEd electrical lines and utility poles would be buried and removed, officials said at a community meeting Wednesday.

Throughout the area, there will be curb bump-outs, raised crosswalks, pedestrian refuge islands, bus boarding islands, and narrowing of streets will be implemented throughout the project, officials said. There will also be new decorative street lights, parkway trees, decorative pavers, benches, bike racks and trash receptacles.

The Chicago Department of Transportation will oversee the project, which is part of the city’s Chicago Works infrastructure program.

City officials are still in the design phase. Construction would start in early 2023 and last until 2024, occurring in several phases.

