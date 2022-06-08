Skip to contents

Sultan’s Market Owner Promises A Pilsen Location Is Coming, But Says Material Costs Have Delayed Opening

The pandemic derailed initial plans for the future storefront on 18th Street, but the owner says things are now back on track.

Madison Savedra
8:00 AM CDT on Jun 8, 2022
The family behind Sultan's Market just opened a new location in Logan Square and is also planning to open a fourth outpost in Pilsen.
Sultan's Market
  • Credibility:

PILSEN — Pandemic delays and “sky-high” material costs have delayed the opening of the Pilsen location of Sultan’s Market, but the owner says it’s still happening.

Owner Shadi Ramli said he bought the building at 1738 W. 18th St. — the former home of the Nitecap Coffee Bar — more than two years ago, but it was difficult to get anything done on the site during the pandemic. He said certain material costs skyrocketed and the project’s original timeline was “blown.”

“We have no idea when we’re going to open,” Ramli said. “The building is a great location, it just needs a lot of love.”

Ramli said he’s gotten great reception from locals excited about the new restaurant, which will serve Middle Eastern cuisine. The store will offer the same full menu and salad bar as other Sultan’s locations and will include garden seating.

Ramli and his family, originally from Jordan, opened the original Sultan’s Market at 2057 W. North Ave in Wicker Park in 1995. After years of success, the family expanded to 2521 N. Clark St in Lincoln Park about a decade ago, and 2204 N. California Ave. in Logan Square in September 2020.

Ramli also said he’s still eyeing Bridgeport as a potential fifth location.

