Back of the Yards

Fiesta Back Of The Yards Kicks Off Friday With Music, Food, Carnival Rides And More

The annual fest will take over 47th Street Between Ashland and Damen avenues Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Madison Savedra
8:18 AM CDT on Jun 8, 2022
Back of the Yards Neighborhood Council/Facebook
  • Credibility:

BACK OF THE YARDS — Thousands of people are expected to flock to 47th Street this weekend for the neighborhood’s annual Fiesta Back of the Yards.

The free event, hosted by the Back of the Yards Neighborhood Council, will take place noon-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday on 47th Street between Damen and Ashland avenues.

Inside the festival, there will be two stages with live music from 3-9 p.m. Friday and noon-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There will also be vendors with food and local goods, carnival rides and games.

Information about stage lineups and and more can be found on the neighborhood council’s Facebook page.

