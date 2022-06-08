Skip to contents

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

Daisies Leaving Milwaukee Avenue Spot For Bigger Digs In Logan Square

The farm-to-table pasta restaurant plans to move at the end of the year, but will stay in the neighborhood.

Mina Bloom
3:45 PM CDT on Jun 8, 2022
Logan Square pasta restaurant Daisies has called 2523 N. Milwaukee Ave. home for five years.
LOGAN SQUARE — Neighborhood favorite Daisies is leaving its Milwaukee Avenue home of five years.

Owner Joe Frillman on Tuesday announced the farm-to-table pasta restaurant at 2523 N. Milwaukee Ave. is relocating to a bigger location in Logan Square after receiving “overwhelming support” from the neighborhood.

Frillman said Daisies has outgrown its current location, and instead of renewing their 2022 lease they’re focused on building out a new space that will better suit their needs. Daisies will move at the end of the year, according to Frillman’s Instagram post.

“We need more space to truly execute our mission, and year 6 will be the BIGGEST, BRIGHTEST and undoubtedly the HARDEST one yet! (Dont worry, we still will be in Logan Square),” Frillman said in the post.

Frillman was reached Wednesday, but declined to comment on the move.

Frillman, an alum of Balena and Perennial Virant, opened Daisies in 2017 with a menu focused on fresh pasta and vegetable-focused dishes. Many of the ingredients used in the restaurant come from Frillman’s brother’s Prairie View farm.

Daisies had become one of Logan Square’s go-to restaurants when the pandemic hit. Like many other restaurant owners in Chicago, Frillman pivoted to selling meal kits and launched a virtual market.

In announcing the bigger location, Frillman thanked neighbors for their support over the last five years, and especially during the pandemic.

“We cannot thank you enough for the overwhelming support that we have been shown especially the past 2+ years,” he said. “Words cannot express what you mean to me, my family, and every team member that has worked tirelessly to help translate our collective vision.”

One of the many things neighbors love about Daisies is its quaint outdoor patio. Frillman encouraged neighbors to “soak up that patio” this summer before the move.

Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter

