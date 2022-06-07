Skip to contents

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town

Ukrainian Institute Of Modern Art Hosting First Maker’s Market This Weekend

The market will run 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the museum in Ukrainian Village.

Quinn Myers
8:10 AM CDT on Jun 7, 2022
The Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art in Ukrainian Village
Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

UKRAINIAN VILLAGE — The Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art is hosting its inaugural maker’s market this weekend, featuring crafts and wares from more than 20 local artisans and small businesses.

The market will run 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the museum, 2320 W. Chicago Ave., in Ukrainian Village.

Vendors selling at the market include candlemakers, printmakers, jewelers and more.

“After the pandemic happened and the way it impacted the small business community, we just really wanted to take the opportunity now to highlight a lot of the local artisans and makers in Chicago with an affordable art fair,” the museum’s marketing consultant Alexandra Senycia said.

The market, along with recent Art After Hours events featuring local DJs, is also part of an effort to bring in younger visitors to the museum. Senycia said she and other staff hope the market will help spread the word about the museum’s programming to Chicagoans of all ages.

“We really want to bring in hopefully a new generation of members and visitors, because a lot of our folks who purchase memberships year over year are older [and] have been loyal to the museum since its inception in the 1970s,” Senycia said.

“Some of the younger generation of staff … are just trying to do things that would appeal to a younger demographic to really sustain the museum, hopefully for generations and generations to come.”

The museum is also hosting a raffle at the event, with prizes donated from local businesses like Humboldt House, Volumes Book Cafe and more.

Entry is $5, which will benefit Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art’s operations. Tickets are available online or at the door.

Quinn Myers

