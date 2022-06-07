Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice Cream Adding Patio To South Side Shop — And Opening A New Store In Olympia Fields

GRAND BOULEVARD — A popular Grand Boulevard ice cream parlor has big plans in store for customers this summer.

Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice Cream owner Yayha Muhammad said his team is a few weeks away from opening a store in south suburban Olympia Fields at 3252 Vollmer Road. They also are planning to open patio seating at their Grand Boulevard location, 46 East 47th St.

The suburban location would be the third outpost for the family-owned shop. A location in Time Out Market, 916 W. Fulton St., opened in 2021. The new spot will offer drive-thru service and two new menu items — slow-churned banana pudding custard and funnel cakes.

“We’re excited to expand,” Muhammad said. “It was time to take the show on the road. As far as the patio, we’re just waiting on the city to finalize the permit. Once that happens we’ll be ready to go.

Credit: Provided. Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice Cream will be kicking off the season with a new patio and a new location in south suburban Olympia Fields.

Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice Cream was one of the first businesses to move into the historic Rosenwald building in Grand Boulevard in 2019, moving from Lakeview to join local coffee chain Sip & Savor as the development’s inaugural tenants. The move paid off, with loyal customers traveling from all over the city for their signature flavors, which include Honey Cinnamon Graham Cracker and Lemon Sunbeam.

Bringing his ice cream to Grand Boulevard was intentional for Muhammad, who still remembers family trips to Baldwin Ice Cream — the historic Black-owned chain of parlors that once populated South Side neighborhoods like Chatham and Washington Park.

“That’s the reason why I’m doing this, because of that experience. The culinary arts is culture in our community, and we stand on the shoulders of those who have contributed so much pleasure and joy to our experiences growing up in Chicago,” Muhammad said.

Live music is back this season as well. Customers will be able to enjoy a little jazz with their double scoops of Caribbean Sunset on Sundays throughout the summer at the Grand Boulevard and Olympia Fields locations.

