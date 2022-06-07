Revolution Brewing’s Freedom Fest Returns With 15 Sours On Tap, A Mullet Competition And More

AVONDALE — Revolution Brewing is bringing back its big summer festival after a two-year pandemic pause.

Freedom Fest is set for July 9 at the brewery’s Avondale taproom at 3340 N. Kedzie Ave. There will be two sessions, one from 1-4 p.m. and another from 6-9 p.m., both held in the taproom’s back lot.

The fest is a celebration of Revolution’s line of Freedom Session Sours.

A $40 ticket will get you samples of 15 different variations of Freedom sours, including 10 that will only be available at the fest, and a commemorative glass. One of the sours that will be on tap — a lemonade — was made with barrel-aged Malört.

The event will have a block party feel: In addition to beer, there will be DJ sets from Bucket O’ Blood and Shuga Records, a mullet competition with prizes for the top three winners and food from vendors Cafe Tola, Offset BBQ, Mac Dynamite and The Happy Lobster. Food is not included in the ticket price.

Founded in 2010, Revolution is considered a pioneer of Chicago’s craft beer scene. The brewery has grown to become the largest independently-owned craft brewery in the state. Revolution bought its Avondale taproom earlier this year after a decade of renting.

The last time Revolution threw a summer festival was in 2019. To buy tickets for Freedom Fest, go here.

