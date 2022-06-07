Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

Revolution Brewing’s Freedom Fest Returns With 15 Sours On Tap, A Mullet Competition And More

The fest, the first since 2019, is set for July 9 at the brewery's taproom in In Avondale. Among the fest's offerings: A Malört barrel-aged lemonade sour.

Mina Bloom
7:55 AM CDT on Jun 7, 2022
Revolution Brewing's "Freedom Fest" is set for July 9.
Provided
  • Credibility:

AVONDALE — Revolution Brewing is bringing back its big summer festival after a two-year pandemic pause.

Freedom Fest is set for July 9 at the brewery’s Avondale taproom at 3340 N. Kedzie Ave. There will be two sessions, one from 1-4 p.m. and another from 6-9 p.m., both held in the taproom’s back lot.

The fest is a celebration of Revolution’s line of Freedom Session Sours.

A $40 ticket will get you samples of 15 different variations of Freedom sours, including 10 that will only be available at the fest, and a commemorative glass. One of the sours that will be on tap — a lemonade — was made with barrel-aged Malört.

The event will have a block party feel: In addition to beer, there will be DJ sets from Bucket O’ Blood and Shuga Records, a mullet competition with prizes for the top three winners and food from vendors Cafe Tola, Offset BBQ, Mac Dynamite and The Happy Lobster. Food is not included in the ticket price.

Founded in 2010, Revolution is considered a pioneer of Chicago’s craft beer scene. The brewery has grown to become the largest independently-owned craft brewery in the state. Revolution bought its Avondale taproom earlier this year after a decade of renting.

The last time Revolution threw a summer festival was in 2019. To buy tickets for Freedom Fest, go here.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter mina@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

$100,000 In Rare Cards, Including Michael Jordan And Mickey Mantle Rookies, Stolen After Thief Cuts Out Lincoln Square Store’s Bricks

Elite Sports Cards & Comics' owner said rookie cards of Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson and Micky Mantle were stolen in an early morning heist caught on video.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Alex V. Hernandez
56 minutes ago

Man Accused Of Shooting Police Officer In Englewood Showed ‘A Certain Disregard For The Sanctity Of Life,’ Judge Says

An attorney for Jerome Halsey, 27, said he feared for his safety before the Sunday afternoon shooting after uniformed officers in an unmarked SUV cornered him in a traffic stop and approached him with their guns unholstered.

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Izzy Stroobandt
2 hours ago

Another Fire In Uptown Tent City Destroys 3 Tents, Though Residents Vow To Remain

Residents of the encampments under DuSable Lake Shore Drive viaducts in Uptown said they're not to blame for recent fires that have caused Ald. James Cappleman (46th) to seek the camp's relocation.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
4:45 PM CDT

Mayor Lori Lightfoot Announces Reelection Campaign: ‘They Say I’m Tough … They’re Absolutely Right’

Lightfoot defended her tough persona in a campaign video Tuesday: "I’ll be the first to admit I’m just not the most patient person. ... But just because some may not always like my delivery doesn’t mean we’re not delivering."

Citywide
Mina Bloom
3:00 PM CDT

See more stories