Lincoln Park, Old Town

Old Town Art Fair Returns This Weekend With 200+ Artists, Music And Food

The event is expected to draw 10,000 visitors to the heart of the neighborhood to appreciate work from local and nationally acclaimed artists.

Jake Wittich
12:20 PM CDT on Jun 7, 2022
The Old Town Art Fair in 2019.
Provided/Old Town Art Fair
  • Credibility:

OLD TOWN — Chicago’s Old Town Art Fair is back for its 72nd edition this weekend.

The Old Town Art Fair is on 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday in the area surrounding the Old Town Triangle Association building, 1963 N. North Park Ave.

This year’s fair will feature more than 200 artists, a garden walk, live music, a food court and a children’s corner, according to the festival’s website.

New this year is a Community Outreach Area, where nonprofit organizations with an art focus will showcase artists from their programs and share information about their groups, according to the Old Town Art Fair. Participating organizations include Changing Worlds, the Buddy organization and Access Living.

Neighborhood leaders will mark the kickoff the Old Town Art Fair at 2 p.m. Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Speakers will include Art Fair Chair Anne Giffels; Dorothy DeCarlo, Old Town Triangle president; Neal Bader, executive director of the Menomonee Club; Congressman Mike Quigley, State Sen. Sara Feigenholtz, State Rep. Margaret Croke; Ald. Michele Smith (43rd); and Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd).

More information can be found on the Old Town Art Fair’s website.

