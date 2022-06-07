Skip to contents

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park

North Side Polynesian Dance Company Performing Friday For Ravenswood Free Summer Concert Series

The Horner Park Advisory Council is organizing free performances from local groups through Sept. 9 at three neighborhood parks.

Alex V. Hernandez
12:45 PM CDT on Jun 7, 2022
Members of the Hōkūleʻa Academy of Polynesian Arts performing at Manor Park.
Provided.
RAVENSWOOD MANOR — Neighbors can enjoy a free performance of the Hōkūleʻa Academy of Polynesian Arts at Ravenswood Manor Park

The performance begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Manor Park, 4626 N. Manor Ave. and is part of the Horner Park Advisory Council’s summer concert series. 

Ravenswood Manor Improvement Association members will also be will be passing out free leis and beach balls to children and the performance will end with a fire dance. 

The summer concerts runs through Sept. 9. All performances start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Here’s the schedule:

  • Friday at Manor Park : Hōkūleʻa
  • June 24 at Manor Park: Second Hand News
  • July 8 at Horner Park, 2741 W. Montrose Ave.: The Waco Brothers
  • July 22 at Manor Park: Pat Mallinger and Urban Soul 
  • 2-4 p.m. July 24 at Manor Park: Narloch Piano Recital
  • Aug. 5 at Manor Park: The Mary Jane Breakdown
  • Aug. 19 at Manor Park: Le Ballet Petit Recital
  • Sept. 9 at Jacob Park, 4674 N. Virginia Ave.: Jess McIntosh & Aaron Smith

For more information visit the council’s website

Credit: Provided.
Members of the Hōkūleʻa Academy of Polynesian Arts performing at Manor Park.

