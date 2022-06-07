North Side Polynesian Dance Company Performing Friday For Ravenswood Free Summer Concert Series

RAVENSWOOD MANOR — Neighbors can enjoy a free performance of the Hōkūleʻa Academy of Polynesian Arts at Ravenswood Manor Park.

The performance begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Manor Park, 4626 N. Manor Ave. and is part of the Horner Park Advisory Council’s summer concert series.

Ravenswood Manor Improvement Association members will also be will be passing out free leis and beach balls to children and the performance will end with a fire dance.

The summer concerts runs through Sept. 9. All performances start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Here’s the schedule:

Friday at Manor Park : Hōkūleʻa

June 24 at Manor Park: Second Hand News

July 8 at Horner Park, 2741 W. Montrose Ave.: The Waco Brothers

July 22 at Manor Park: Pat Mallinger and Urban Soul

2-4 p.m. July 24 at Manor Park: Narloch Piano Recital

Aug. 5 at Manor Park: The Mary Jane Breakdown

Aug. 19 at Manor Park: Le Ballet Petit Recital

Sept. 9 at Jacob Park, 4674 N. Virginia Ave.: Jess McIntosh & Aaron Smith

For more information visit the council’s website.

Credit: Provided. Members of the Hōkūleʻa Academy of Polynesian Arts performing at Manor Park.

