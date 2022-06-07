Skip to contents

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

Man Being Questioned In Machete Robberies In Avondale Could Be Linked To 9 Attacks

At least nine attacks have been reported since May 27, but police said they're still working to determine if all nine are connected. A "person of interest" is being questioned in the case.

Mina Bloom
10:07 AM CDT on Jun 7, 2022
AVONDALE — A “person of interest” is being questioned in connection with a rash of armed robberies in the Avondale area over the last two weeks in which victims were attacked with a machete, police said Tuesday.

Police issued an alert over the weekend, warning Avondale and Irving Park residents of a machete-wielding man who had attacked five people in separate incidents since May 27. A sixth victim reached out to Block Club.

Three additional armed robberies — one involving a machete and another using a sharp object — have been reported in the area since the alert, but on Tuesday police said it’s unclear if these attacks are connected.

The five connected attacks occurred:

  • 7:58 p.m. May 27 in the 3000 block of North Christiana Avenue
  • 11:45 p.m. May 30 in the 3200 block of North Monticello Avenue
  • sometime between 11:45 p.m. May 30 and 12:10 a.m. May 31 in the 4100 block of West Fletcher Street
  • 9 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of North Monticello Avenue
  • sometime between 9-9:15 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of West Eddy Street

In all of these incidents, a man armed with a machete demanded the victim’s belongings before driving off in a silver, four-door sedan, police said.

The person being questioned by police is a man, sources said.

One victim told Block Club his attacker yelled, ‘Give me all of your cash! I’m going to f—— kill you! I’m going to chop you into pieces!’ as he came at him with a machete.

He was attacked around 11:45 p.m. May 30 in the 2800 block of North Francisco Avenue. Police have not confirmed this attack is linked to the others.

Three additional attacks occurred:

  • 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of North Christiana Avenue
  • 8:52 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of West Wellington Avenue
  • 9 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of West Troy Street

The attacker used a machete in the Troy Street incident. And in the Wellington Avenue attack, the assailant waved a “sharp object” at the victim while demanding the victim’s belongings, police said.

The spate of attacks have the attention of Chicago Police Supt. David Brown who said on Monday the department was deploying more police officers to the area to catch the assailant.

“Obviously we’re concerned as every resident is that this violent person is using a weapon like a machete,” Brown said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

