Lakeside Yoga, Outdoor Pilates Classes Among Lincoln Park Health And Wellness Weekend’s Free Activities

LINCOLN PARK — Visitors to Lincoln Park can try new workouts and other self-care treatments this weekend at the neighborhood’s Health and Wellness Weekend.

The Lincoln Park Health and Wellness Weekend happens Saturday and Sunday, featuring various deals, promotions and activities at a handful of local businesses, according to the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce.

“Lincoln Park has become a hub of innovative health and wellness businesses over the past few years,” said Kim Schilf, president and CEO of the local business chamber. “We’re thrilled to kick off the summer highlighting these businesses and connecting our neighbors to these advanced treatments and creative fitness options.

Saturday’s programming begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Lincoln Common Plaza, 2335 N. Lincoln Ave., beginning with a Tabata Max Class with Equinox from 8:30-9:15 a.m., according to the chamber.

Other Saturday activities include a “Mat for All” Class with Club Pilates from 9:30-10:15 a.m. and a Full Body Bootcamp Class with Movement from 10:30-11:15 a.m., according to the chamber. The day will close with Outdoor Vinyasa Flow Yoga with Lakeshore Sport & Fitness from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Sunday’s activities begin 10 a.m. at the Theater on the Lake Skyline Lawn, 2401 N. Lake Shore Drive, according to the business chamber.

Sunday’s activities include a a Lakeside Empower Fusion Class with Pure Barre Lincoln Park from 10-0:45 a.m. and a Lakeside Yoga class with Brooklyn Boulders Lincoln Park from 11-11:45 a.m., according to the chamber.

More information, including a list of local business’ deals and promotions, can be found on the Lincoln Park Chamber’s website.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: